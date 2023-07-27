Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Regulators finalise clearer, more transparent Complaints Scheme
The FCA, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Bank of England have finalised a revised scheme for those who have complaints about the regulators, following a consultation.
The revised scheme provides clarity around what people can expect when they complain, making it more transparent and user-friendly.
Complaints are a valuable source of feedback that inform changes and improvements across the regulators. Regulators take all complaints seriously and welcome the transparency and accountability that the scheme provides.
The regulators carefully considered the responses received to their consultation. They have confirmed that they will consider making a discretionary payment in recognition of financial loss if they have made a clear and significant error, and they are the sole or primary cause of that financial loss.
In response to feedback, the regulators have removed the proposal that no compensatory payment relating to a financial loss will exceed £10,000, save in exceptional circumstances.
The regulators have increased the levels of discretionary compensatory payments for non-financial loss and provided more clarity on eligibility. The appropriateness of these levels will be reviewed every 2 years. The regulators believe these changes balance the statutory immunity of the regulators provided by Parliament against the need to make compensatory payments when at fault.
While the approach to compensatory payments has been made clearer, in practice it is expected payments made under the Scheme will continue to be modest.
The Complaints Scheme is not an alternative route to consumer redress for the actions or inactions of firms. Consumers have access to recourse through the firm, and redress may be available through the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
The new scheme will apply from 1 November 2023. Complaints made prior to this date will be considered under the existing scheme.
Notes to editors
- PS23/12: Complaints against the Regulators.
- The regulators consulted on these changes in 2020. Read CP20/11.
- More on making a complaint about the regulators.
- The FCA, the PRA and the Bank have a joint Complaints Scheme (the Scheme) under the Financial Services Act 2012. This is a Scheme for handling complaints against the regulators, rather than complaints against the firms that we regulate.
- Amendments have also been made to the scheme to reflect that the appointment of the Complaints Commissioner is now the responsibility of the Treasury, following the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/regulators-finalise-clearer-more-transparent-complaints-scheme
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Financial Lives survey highlights importance of the FCA’s Consumer Duty26/07/2023 14:20:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found 7.4 million people unsuccessfully attempted to contact one or more of their financial services providers in the 12 months before May 2022, with the most vulnerable in society most likely to struggle with this.
Financial watchdog cracks down on problem firms and supports struggling borrowers20/07/2023 17:15:00
In the past year, the FCA has reduced harm to consumers and businesses by stopping 627 firms, that failed to meet the minimum standards, from operating.
Individual charged with fraud over unauthorised investment scheme20/07/2023 10:25:00
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against Daniel Pugh, who is charged with one count of fraud and three offences of breaching the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).
Social media guidance set for revamp18/07/2023 10:25:00
The FCA plans to take another significant step in its work to combat illegal and non-compliant financial promotions.
Andrew and Peter Currie sentenced to a combined 8 years for fleecing consumers through Collateral P2P platform17/07/2023 14:10:00
On 14 July 2023 Peter Currie and Andrew Currie were sentenced to 5.5 years and 2.5 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering following prosecution by the FCA.
FCA fines Bastion Capital London Limited £2.5m for serious financial control failings13/07/2023 14:10:00
The FCA has fined Bastion Capital London Limited (in liquidation) £2,452,700 for serious financial crime control failings in relation to cum-ex trading. They failed to manage the risk of being used to facilitate fraudulent trading and money laundering.
The Financial Conduct Authority continues crackdown on unregistered crypto ATMs in the UK12/07/2023 10:25:00
Since the start of 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has visited and inspected 34 locations across the UK suspected of hosting crypto ATMs.
Asset managers told to review liquidity management in funds07/07/2023 10:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority has reviewed liquidity management in asset managers and found that firms need to increase their focus on liquidity risk. As things stand, gaps observed in liquidity management could lead to a risk of investor harm.