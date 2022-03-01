techUK
|Printable version
Regulators publish latest findings on AI
The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority published its final Artificial Intelligence Public-Private Forum (AIPPF) report on 17 February 2022 which sought to share information and understand the practical challenges of using AI within financial services, as well as the barriers to deployment and risks.
The AIPPF was launched in October 2020, bringing together experts from financial services, the tech sector and academia, along with public sector observers from other UK regulators and government. The report gathers views on potential areas where principles, guidance or good practice examples could support the safe and secure adoption of these innovative technologies.
The AIPPF identified key challenges associated with AI and financial services as well as a series of solutions and policy recommendations to address them. The development and deployment of artificial intelligence have helped the industry tackle some critical issues including financial crime, cyber security attacks and financial inclusion.
Going from experimentations to mainstream deployment, AI has enabled hyper-personalised services that would have been impossible to tailor at such a granular level. It unlocked the ability to make more powerful decisions quicker in a more standardised and understandable way, providing consumers faster, cheaper and personalised products. AI has also helped financial services boost efficiency and increase security.
Some of the key recommendations from the report include:
- Better clarity from regulators on the existing regulation and policies that apply to AI.
- A regulatory framework focused on the outcomes expected
- Continued engagement between the public and private sectors
- The creation of an industry consortium to help address challenges and create standards.
The report highlighted some interesting key points about the potential for the deployment of artificial intelligence in the financial services sector and the need for continuous engagement between industry and regulators. The focus on expected outcomes is also a good initiative to support innovation, whilst guaranteeing the safe implementation of AI. To support innovation, regulators could provide illustrative case studies and identify high-risk use-cases to focus on.
We look forward to engaging with the financial services sector and regulators to unlock the potential of artificial intelligence for all.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/regulators-publish-latest-findings-on-ai.html
Latest News from
techUK
Update on the economic measures targeted at Russia01/03/2022 14:38:00
The UK Government and partners have announced a series of economic measures and are working to go further and exclude Russian banks from the SWIFT financial system, following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
New eight step guide to help UK business leaders deliver inclusion, fairness, opportunity and value01/03/2022 11:25:00
A guide to help business leaders deliver better inclusion, fairness, opportunity, and value for every UK employer and employee.
UK and Singapore sign Digital Economy Agreement28/02/2022 16:25:00
UK sign its first ever Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore.
techUK and SGTech begin international partnership to promote digital trade cooperation28/02/2022 14:38:00
techUK and SGTech sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) promoting dialogue on regulatory cooperation in digital and tech issues.
RMI Practical Guide to Minerals Due Diligence Implementation – techUK summary28/02/2022 11:25:00
The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) has published a practical guidance document on minerals due diligence implementation.
Ensuring resilience, banking in the cloud28/02/2022 09:33:00
The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) is looking into getting more access to data and systems used to assess financial services firms’ operational flexibility in response to outages and possible cyber-attacks.
Guest Blog - The drone economy: no longer a flight of fancy25/02/2022 16:25:00
I was interested to read a report by global management consultancy and accountancy firm PwC that there will be 76,000 drones flying in the UK’s skies by 2030.
EU Announces Long-Anticipated Mandatory Due Diligence Proposals25/02/2022 14:38:00
In a wide-ranging package announced on Wednesday 23 February, the EU announced its long awaited proposal to introduce mandatory due diligence for environmental and human rights risks.
UK Businesses Interest in Quantum Computing Accelerating25/02/2022 11:25:00
Hyperion report reveals 69% of companies surveyed already have an in-house quantum computing program.
‘First ever comprehensive digital health plan’ to be published in Spring24/02/2022 16:05:00
At the HSJ Digital Summit earlier today, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, announced his top four priorities for the digital transformation of health and care, telling listeners that the Government would publish the UK’s “first ever comprehensive digital health plan” in Spring.