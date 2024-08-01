Regulators share advice on ‘giving with confidence’ to registered charities, as new appeal launched to support Southport community

Charity regulators yesterday issue a joint statement on the shocking events in Southport, as people show their solidarity with the community by giving generously to support those affected.

The regulators say that there are many ways to show support for those affected by the tragedy, and that making a donation to a registered, regulated charity offers donors assurance that their funds will be effectively overseen and accounted for.

This comes as the Community Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside(registered charity No.1068887) launches an appeal to help relieve financial hardship for victims, survivors and their families. The Southport Strong Together Appeal will also help other charities and community organisations delivering projects and services in the Southport area to support emotional wellbeing, mental health and bereavement support as well as community cohesion and violence prevention initiatives. The fund has already raised over £55,000 via fundraising platforms.

Online appeals are also raising funds for other registered local charities.

David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission, said:

My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this horrific attack. Their pain is unimaginable. Many Charity Commission staff are based in Merseyside, and this tragedy has deeply affected all of us who live and work here. As so often, charities are bringing people together to provide support for the victims and the wider community. That, along with the generosity of people who are showing their support by making donations, is heartening, and people can continue to give to registered, established charities knowing they are well placed to get that help to them quickly.

Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator said there are simple ways for people to ensure their donations reach the intended cause:

The attack in Southport is horrifying and devastating. In the aftermath of this tragedy, we know the British public will be eager to support those affected. We want to make sure that every donation reaches its intended cause, and one of the ways of making sure this happens is by following our recommended safer giving checks. Giving through registered charities like the Community Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside appeal will ensure your donations reach their intended destination and are used for the purpose they were fundraised for. We’ll be taking an active role, to support those raising money for the community.

To give with confidence to a registered charity, the regulators’ advice is to follow these tips:

Check the charity’s name and registration number on the Charity Register at gov.uk/checkcharity – most charities with an annual income of £5,000 or more must be registered.

Make sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information.

Be careful when responding to emails or clicking on links within them.

Look out for the Fundraising Badge – the logo that says ‘registered with Fundraising Regulator’ – and check the Fundraising Regulator’s Directory of organisations which have committed to fundraise in line with the Code of Fundraising Practice.

Further information about on giving with confidence is available on GOV.UK

