Regulators urge donors to support registered charities to help earthquake efforts in Myanmar
The Charity Commission for England and Wales and the Fundraising Regulator offer advice on giving safely when looking to support the international aid effort.
Today the Charity Commission for England and Wales and the Fundraising Regulator have published advice on how people can help those impacted by the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28 March 2025.
The advice comes as the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launches its Myanmar Earthquake Appeal. DEC brings together 15 registered UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently in times of crisis overseas.
These, and other registered charities, are currently providing life-saving aid such as food, water, shelter and healthcare to people affected by the earthquake.
By supporting registered charities, including through the DEC, people can be assured that their donations will be regulated and accounted for in line with charity law.
David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission said:
As the scale of the devastation caused by the earthquake in Myanmar has become clearer, charities are once again responding to pleas for international help.
One way anyone can help is by making a donation to one of the many registered charities working to get aid to those in desperate need in Myanmar.
To make sure their generosity reaches the intended cause, we are reminding people to give with confidence through registered charities including by donating to the appeal launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee.
Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator said:
The British public is always exceedingly generous in response to humanitarian disasters like the recent earthquake in Myanmar.
We want to make sure that the public can continue to give, safe in the knowledge that their donations are going to help alleviate the suffering.
By carrying out just a few simple checks – including looking out for a valid charity number and the Fundraising Badge – you can ensure you make informed decisions when donating to the disaster response.
Steps to giving safely
People can give with confidence to relief efforts by following a few simple steps:
- consider donating through the DEC’s emergency appeal
- for those who choose to donate to other charities, the charity regulator is reminding people to check charities are registered and legitimate
- look out for the Fundraising Badge – the logo that says ‘registered with Fundraising Regulator’ – and check the Fundraising Regulator’s Directory of organisations committed to fundraise in line with its Code of Fundraising Practice
- contact a charity directly or find out more online about the charity that you’re seeking to donate to or work with to understand how it is spending funds
- make sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information
- be careful when responding to emails or clicking on links within them
- check the charity’s name and registration number on the Charity Register – most charities with an annual income of £5,000 or more must be registered in England and Wales
Notes to editors:
- Further tips on donating with confidence to registered charities are available on GOV.UK
- The Charity Commission for England and Wales is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales - its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society
- There are separate registers for charities in England and Wales, charities in Scotland and charities in Northern Ireland. Charities can be on more than one register, reflecting the nations where they operate
- The Fundraising Regulator is the independent regulator of charitable fundraising in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Further guidance on giving safely to charity is available on the Fundraising Regulator’s website. It can be reached on FR@pagefield.co.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulators-urge-donors-to-support-registered-charities-to-help-earthquake-efforts-in-myanmar
