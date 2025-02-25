Regulators urge safe giving to charities this Ramadan

Steps to 'donate with confidence' will help the millions of pounds raised by Muslims in Britain reach intended good causes

This Ramadan, the Muslim Charities Forum (MCF), Fundraising Regulator and Charity Commission for England and Wales are urging people to remain vigilant when donating to charities and be alert to the risk of fake charities, fake appeal websites and email appeals impersonating genuine charities.

While most fundraising is genuine, fraudsters and criminals may take advantage of people’s generosity, especially at times of increased giving such as holy days or after a humanitarian crisis.

Ramadan is a time of generosity and charitable giving for Muslims around the world. Unfortunately, due to this willingness to give fraudsters may try to take advantage.

By sharing some simple steps the three organisations aim to help Muslims in England and Wales protect their donations and philanthropic gifts ensuring these reach the intended good causes.

The campaign, which spans the Ramadan period, encourages people to continue donate with confidence by:

checking the charity’s name and registration number on the Charity Register at www.gov.uk/checkcharity – most charities with an annual income of £5,000 or more must be registered

making sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information

being careful when responding to emails, texts and online messages or clicking on links within these

contacting the charity or finding out more online about it to understand how it is spending funds

looking out for the Fundraising Badge – the logo that says ‘registered with Fundraising Regulator’ – and checking the Fundraising Regulator’s Directory of organisations committed to the Code of Fundraising Practice

a face-to-face collector should have a licence from the relevant Local Authority or in Greater London the Metropolitan Police.

If after making these checks anyone thinks a collection or appeal is not legitimate, they can report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 or filling in an online form.

Fadi Itani OBE, CEO of Muslim Charities Forum, said:

Giving during the month of Ramadan always rises as the month holds additional spiritual significance and reward, and this generosity must be both protected and encouraged. We urge Muslim donors to continue to give generously but to do so with caution. Stopping to think and do the necessary checks before donation will ensure that precious funds reach those in genuine need, can make a real impact in the fight against poverty and importantly, support effective charities in their continued commendable efforts to change the situations of vulnerable people.

David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission, said:

Money raised during Ramadan is a lifeline to millions, and there are thousands of registered charities in England and Wales to choose from that work locally, nationally or overseas. Looking up a charity on the register is one way anyone can check their money is going where they think it is. Donating to a registered charity is a good way to feel confident of that, because of the standards the law expects of them.

Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator, said:

Many people give generously at Ramadan and each year the funds donated by the Muslim community support vital work. Sadly, there are people who set out to take advantage of the generosity of others at this time. We encourage donors to carry out a few simple checks to help make sure the cause being donated to is genuine and that this valuable support reaches those it is intended for. Donors can be confident that charitable organisations displaying the Fundraising Badge have committed to legal, open, honest and respectful fundraising.

