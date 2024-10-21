Charity Commission
|Printable version
Regulators urge safer giving to help people impacted by humanitarian crisis in the Middle East
The Charity Commission for England and Wales and the Fundraising Regulator advise people to give support via registered charities.
The Charity Commission for England and Wales and the Fundraising Regulator recently (17 October 2024) published advice on how people can help civilians impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The advice comes as the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launches a humanitarian appeal to help civilians affected by humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon caused by conflict.
DEC brings together 15 leading registered UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently in times of crisis overseas.
The appeal will fund the distribution of emergency items such as mattresses, blankets, tents, food and water to those in need of basic humanitarian relief in the region.
The government has pledged to match donations received by the DEC appeal, up to £10million, which will make the public’s generosity go up to twice as far to help those in need.
Many people in the UK will separately be wishing to support charities operating in or supporting those across communities impacted by recent events in Israel. Checking charity registers before donating will ensure that support reaches its intended cause.
By supporting existing, registered charities, including through the DEC, people can be assured that they are giving safely.
David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission recently said:
As we’ve watched the appalling humanitarian crisis unfold in the Middle East, many of us will be asking how best to help the millions of people in need of basic aid.
Registered charities with experience working in incredibly complex and dangerous circumstances, across and within borders, are the best organisations to support financially to ensure donations reach civilians in need.
That’s why we’re reminding people to give with confidence through registered charities, including the appeal launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee.
Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator recently said:
The ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Middle East is devastating for so many people. The generosity of the British public means that many will be eager to support those affected in any way they can.
Supporting registered charities, which have infrastructure established within the region, ensures that your donations will reach those who need it.
Steps to giving safely
People can give with confidence to relief efforts by following a few simple steps:
- consider donating through the DEC’s emergency appeal
- for those who choose to donate to other charities, the charity regulator is reminding people to check charities are registered and legitimate
- look out for the Fundraising Badge – the logo that says ‘registered with Fundraising Regulator’ – and check the Fundraising Regulator’s Directory of organisations committed to fundraise in line with its Code of Fundraising Practice.
- contact a charity directly or find out more online about the charity that you’re seeking to donate to or work with to understand how it is spending funds
- make sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information
- be careful when responding to emails or clicking on links within them
- check the charity’s name and registration number on the Charity Register – most charities with an annual income of £5,000 or more must be registered in England and Wales
Notes to Editors:
- Further tips on donating with confidence to registered charities are available on GOV.UK
- The Charity Commission for England and Wales is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society. It can be reached on
- There are separate registers for charities in England and Wales, charities in Scotland and charities in Northern Ireland. Charities can be on more than one register, reflecting the nations where they operate
- The Fundraising Regulator is the independent regulator of charitable fundraising in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Further guidance on giving safely to charity is available on the Fundraising Regulator’s website. It can be reached on FR@pagefield.co.uk
Press office
Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk
Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulators-urge-safer-giving-to-help-people-impacted-by-humanitarian-crisis-in-the-middle-east
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Regulator announces inquiry into Leicester disability charity21/10/2024 10:25:00
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities for England and Wales, has opened a statutory inquiry into Leicestershire Centre for Integrated Living Limited.
Regulator intervenes to improve governance and safeguarding at Birmingham mosque18/10/2024 15:10:00
The Charity Commission yesterday (17 October 2024) published findings of its inquiry into Dar ul Uloom Islamia Rizwia (Bralawai).
David Holdsworth's speech at CLA 30th anniversary conference14/10/2024 15:10:00
David Holdsworth addresses Charity Law Association Conference.
Christian education charity receives official warning over failing to act on regulator’s advice07/10/2024 09:20:00
The Charity Commission has issued an Official Warning to the National Council for Christian Standards in Society (NCCSS) for failing to follow its advice.
Charity Commission restricts international aid charity’s spending amidst a statutory inquiry03/10/2024 09:05:00
The charity regulator for England and Wales has today (3 October 2024) opened a statutory inquiry into Barnabas Fund (also known as Barnabas Aid) after identifying several serious concerns regarding its compliance with charity law and the use of charitable funds.
Regulator disqualifies trustees after finding serious mismanagement at Fashion for Relief26/09/2024 16:10:00
The Charity Commission has today (26 September 2024) published the report of its statutory inquiry into Fashion for Relief, concluding the charity was poorly governed and had inadequate financial management.
Regulator announces inquiry into Eldonian charity10/09/2024 09:20:00
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities for England and Wales, has opened a statutory inquiry into Eldonian Community Trust Limited.
Regulator announces inquiry into Eldonian charity09/09/2024 10:25:00
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities for England and Wales, has opened a statutory inquiry into Eldonian Community Trust Limited.
Charity Commission disqualifies former trustees of genealogy charity and recovers £113,00006/09/2024 10:10:00
The Charity Commission has disqualified two former trustees of Burke’s Peerage Foundation as part of its statutory inquiry into the charity, which has concluded with the publication of an official report.