Regulators urge safer giving to help people impacted by humanitarian crisis in the Middle East

The Charity Commission for England and Wales and the Fundraising Regulator advise people to give support via registered charities.

The Charity Commission for England and Wales and the Fundraising Regulator recently (17 October 2024) published advice on how people can help civilians impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The advice comes as the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launches a humanitarian appeal to help civilians affected by humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon caused by conflict.

DEC brings together 15 leading registered UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently in times of crisis overseas.

The appeal will fund the distribution of emergency items such as mattresses, blankets, tents, food and water to those in need of basic humanitarian relief in the region.

The government has pledged to match donations received by the DEC appeal, up to £10million, which will make the public’s generosity go up to twice as far to help those in need.

Many people in the UK will separately be wishing to support charities operating in or supporting those across communities impacted by recent events in Israel. Checking charity registers before donating will ensure that support reaches its intended cause.

By supporting existing, registered charities, including through the DEC, people can be assured that they are giving safely.

David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission recently said:

As we’ve watched the appalling humanitarian crisis unfold in the Middle East, many of us will be asking how best to help the millions of people in need of basic aid. Registered charities with experience working in incredibly complex and dangerous circumstances, across and within borders, are the best organisations to support financially to ensure donations reach civilians in need. That’s why we’re reminding people to give with confidence through registered charities, including the appeal launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator recently said:

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Middle East is devastating for so many people. The generosity of the British public means that many will be eager to support those affected in any way they can. Supporting registered charities, which have infrastructure established within the region, ensures that your donations will reach those who need it.

Steps to giving safely

People can give with confidence to relief efforts by following a few simple steps:

consider donating through the DEC’s emergency appeal

for those who choose to donate to other charities, the charity regulator is reminding people to check charities are registered and legitimate

look out for the Fundraising Badge – the logo that says ‘registered with Fundraising Regulator’ – and check the Fundraising Regulator’s Directory of organisations committed to fundraise in line with its Code of Fundraising Practice.

contact a charity directly or find out more online about the charity that you’re seeking to donate to or work with to understand how it is spending funds

make sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information

be careful when responding to emails or clicking on links within them

check the charity’s name and registration number on the Charity Register – most charities with an annual income of £5,000 or more must be registered in England and Wales

Notes to Editors:

Press office

Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk

Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787