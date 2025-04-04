Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Regulatory fees for British chemicals sector slashed
New legislation to cut UK REACH costs for chemical businesses comes into force as part of Government’s Plan for Change
New legislation that came into force recently (Tuesday 1 April) will slash regulatory burdens on the chemicals industry – saving businesses £40 million over the next six years.
The move as part of the Government’s Plan for Change means nearly all current fees and charges for chemical businesses are going down. Changes are expected to lead to a total reduction of costs by £40 million for businesses across the next six years – from 2025/26 to 2030/31.
Included in the changes is a new standard registration fee of £2,222, which will mean a significant reduction to the cost of registration for 92% of firms. Alongside this, the continuation of the small and medium enterprise discounts and a reduction in legal identity changes will ensure the chemicals industry is fairly regulated and remains competitive.
This will relieve the UK’s chemicals industry of unnecessary cost burdens, create conditions for them to invest in new infrastructure and delivering growth for the sector.
Environment Minister Emma Hardy recently said:
The UK chemicals sector is world-leading but has faced a range of challenges in recent years, including high regulatory costs.
As part of Plan for Change, we’re reducing UK REACH fees by £40 million over the next six years, helping businesses continue to deliver growth in this vital sector.
UK REACH is the regulatory regime that applies to many chemical substances that are manufactured or imported into the Great Britain. It exists to provide a high level of protection of human health and the environment when chemicals are used.
To ensure UK REACH is enforced effectively, chemical businesses pay fees to recover the cost of the services provided. The new charges will ensure businesses pay for what they get.
The Government is committed to protecting human health and the environment from the risks posed by chemicals. This includes reshaping the UK REACH Work Programme in future years to ensure it delivers the Government’s ambitions, while also setting out a clear direction of travel to support businesses and the chemicals industry, taking account of UK REACH’s relationship with regulation in the EU.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulatory-fees-for-british-chemicals-sector-slashed
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
UK seafood makes a splash in Vietnam in major export boost04/04/2025 12:12:00
Vietnam grants market access for British live seafood products, opening new opportunities for growth and trade.
Major reforms to environmental regulation to boost growth and protect nature03/04/2025 13:25:00
Government reforms will streamline and modernise regulation to unlock growth, deliver 1.5 million homes and do more for nature under the Plan for Change
New trial awards quota to fishers delivering sustainability and growth03/04/2025 09:05:00
UK fishers demonstrating environmental, social, and economic benefits from quota use to be awarded additional quota.
Poultry Meat Marketing Regulations to be amended to support industry through bird flu outbreaks02/04/2025 15:20:00
Poultry meat marketing regulations amended
Major reforms to environmental regulation to boost growth and protect nature02/04/2025 11:20:00
Government reforms will streamline and modernise regulation to unlock growth, deliver 1.5 million homes and do more for nature under the Plan for Change
Ditch single-use vapes as ban deadline looms01/04/2025 14:20:00
Shops encouraged to sell all remaining stock before 1 June 2025 deadline
Government to build over 1,000 flood schemes across the country01/04/2025 13:25:00
Schemes supported as part of record £2.65 billion two-year investment to protect communities from flooding.
£16 million boost to improve flood protection for farmers and rural communities01/04/2025 11:20:00
Additional funding for internal drainage boards (IDBs) to boost farm and rural flood resilience, bringing total IDB Fund to £91 million.
New proposals to ban heather burning on peatland to protect air, water and wildlife31/03/2025 16:10:00
Extension to ban of burning on deep peat proposed by Government, so that an extra 146,000 hectares are protected.