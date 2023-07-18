Regulatory Horizons Council publishes recommendations on the regulation of hydrogen fuel propulsion in maritime vessels

Latest report from the RHC, an independent group of scientific, regulatory and industry experts, created to help unleash UK innovation through regulation.

Regulatory Horizons Council releases key report into benefits of hydrogen fuel, and how it can be regulated to best effect

report looks to capitalise on the growth opportunities associated with hydrogen-vessel supply chains

report looks at areas that are working well, the areas that need to be addressed and further issues in the current regulatory framework

The Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) yesterday (17 July 2023) published an independent report on the regulation of hydrogen propulsion in maritime vessels, to help take advantage of the benefits of hydrogen fuel and stimulate sustainable growth in the maritime sector.

Maritime vessels produce around 5% of the UK’s domestic transport greenhouse gas emissions, more than domestic rail and bus emissions combined, and there is growing demand for coastal vessels driven by expanding wind-power and offshore aquaculture industries.

Hydrogen-fuelled propulsion is considered one of a range of technologies offering a solution to decarbonise these operations. The RHC believes that now is the opportune moment to ensure that appropriate regulatory systems are in place to capitalise on the growth opportunities associated with hydrogen-vessel supply chains.

The RHC report builds on the Department for Transport’s consultation on domestic maritime decarbonisation and should inform the refreshed Clean Maritime Plan, the UK’s environment route map to zero emissions in the maritime sector, scheduled for publication by the DfT this year.

The RHC is delighted by the Department for Transport’s announcement of Round 4 of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC), a grant fund for the development and deployment of real-world operational demonstrations of clean maritime solutions. The announcement is a significant financial commitment by government to continue to support the decarbonisation of the maritime sector, and addresses recommendation 3 of the RHC report covering further spending commitments on hydrogen vessels and associated infrastructure.

Baroness Vere, the Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security wrote to the RHC, and yesterday said:

I recognise that understanding the future of the fuels landscape is a crucial next step in our drive towards reaching net zero by 2050. On 10 March 2022, we announced a £206 million funding pot and the creation of the UK Shipping Office for the Reduction of Emissions (UK SHORE) research and development programme. This represents the biggest government investment in the commercial maritime sector and is focused on accelerating the technology necessary to decarbonise our domestic maritime sector. This includes funding research into hydrogen fuels. In parallel, my department has an extensive maritime decarbonisation policy and regulation programme. As part of this, we are considering those interventions which may be necessary to support the transition to net zero by 2050 for the maritime sector - including with regards port infrastructure and fuel supply. Whilst our approach is technology neutral, I believe that hydrogen will play a significant role and this report helps us in that regard. We plan to publish an updated Clean Maritime Plan by the end of this year which will set out a trajectory to 2050. We will work with other areas of government highlighted in the report to produce a full response later in the year.

The Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, also wrote to the Regulatory Horizons Council welcoming the report, saying:

I welcome the Council’s pragmatic approach to regulatory reform, focusing on establishing a proportionate regulatory framework that encourages the safe development of hydrogen fuel and whilst providing clarity to innovators, shipbuilders and ports. From stimulating demand for UK shipbuilders, to bolstering job creation in our coastal communities, to sustainably supporting our world-leading offshore wind farm industries, the adoption of hydrogen and other low-carbon fuels in the maritime sector offers an array of opportunities for the UK to deliver on our plan to build an innovative economy.

The report has been welcomed by key industry stakeholders, with Jonson Cox CBE, Chair of the Port of London Authority, saying:

This Regulatory Horizons Council report provides a timely analysis of the UK’s current regulatory framework of hydrogen as a fuel in the maritime sector. It recognises areas that are working well, elements that need to be addressed and issues in the current regulatory framework. It draws on the multi-stakeholder consultation, best international practice, and experience of the sector, to frame recommendations that are actionable and would create a hydrogen fuel regulatory framework suited to promote innovation and stimulate clean growth. I am delighted to welcome this report and invite all relevant parties to consider, and implement, the proposals outlined.

The Regulatory Horizons Council believes that the report’s recommendations, if implemented, could support the use of hydrogen fuel in the maritime sector by: