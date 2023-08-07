Regulatory Horizons Council: Review into regulating quantum technology applications

Opportunity from the Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC)

The Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) is an independent expert committee, sponsored by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). The Council provides advice to the government on areas where regulatory reform can support technological innovation. The RHC has been commissioned through the UK's National Quantum Strategy to undertake a regulatory review of quantum technologies. As part of our evidence gathering process, we would like to hear from you to understand when and what regulation should be considered.

Please follow this link to fill in our survey before the 31 August deadline. You are more than welcome to share the link with any interested colleagues (including those that were unable to attend the roundtable) or people in your network. The survey has a number of different themes. Not all themes will be relevant to everyone, so please feel free to only select in the sections most relevant to you and/or your organisation. Please be aware that if you close the survey prior to submitting then you may lose your answers.

Anything shared with us will be treated with confidentiality, in line with our privacy notice, and will not be directly attributed. The responses we receive will help inform our recommendations to the government and shape the regulatory landscape for quantum technologies in the UK. More background information on our review can be found in Section 2 of the survey. However, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email us (hugh.markham@dsit.gov.uk and tanuj.jain@dsit.gov.uk).