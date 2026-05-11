Regulatory Innovation Office Opens Call for Business Insights on Regulatory Barriers

Following a successful pilot in priority sectors, defence and robotics, the Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO)* are seeking insights from businesses to understand the regulatory barriers that are holding back innovation across all science and technology sectors.

This will inform the future design of the RIO Front Door service, with insights being used to identify common regulatory barriers, gaps, and points of friction across the system.

Insights will help RIO to identify the parts of the economy that are most constrained by regulatory barriers, to inform where they can have the most impact and ensure RIO support businesses outside current priority sectors.

Who Can Get Involved

This call is open to all businesses (including early-stage start-ups, scale-ups and investors) working both within and outside RIO’s current priority sectors who are experiencing barriers when innovating products or services. Businesses will be asked to submit their organisation type, product or technology, plus the regulator they are facing challenges with as part of their response.

Have your Say

techUK members and wider organisations can share the insights on the above by Completing the Front Door pilot phase 2 business insights form by 19 June. RIO will review responses and publish conclusions from the evidence submitted in Autumn 2026.

Click here for more information.

*The Regulatory Innovation Office is an office within DSIT that helps position Britain as the best place in the world to innovate by ensuring safety, speeding up regulatory decisions and providing clear direction in line with our modern industrial strategy. Find our more here.