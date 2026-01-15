Consultation open for views on proposals on the future of secure care.

Proposals to strengthen the sustainability of secure care and enhance the support available to vulnerable children are being consulted upon.

The consultation seeks views on a range of proposed reforms to future secure care services, which will continue to be a critical part of Scotland’s child welfare and justice systems.

Among the proposals are:

whether secure care should be nationalised or nationally coordinated

models from the ‘Reimagining Secure Care’ report, including community-based hubs that are designed to deliver early intervention, crisis support and ongoing care within a child’s own community

new models for the funding and commissioning of secure care settings

standards for the safe transport of children to and within secure care.

The proposals will ensure that children’s rights are at the centre of secure care services, aligning further with the incorporation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into Scots law and the Scottish Government’s commitment to The Promise.

Promise Minister Natalie Don-Innes said:

“This national consultation marks a significant moment in our journey to reimagine how we care for and support some of the most vulnerable children in Scotland. “Every child in secure care deserves support that is therapeutic, understanding of their experiences, and tailored to their individual needs. This consultation explores how we can create a system where children receive the right care, at the right time, in in environments that support their recovery and rehabilitation, keep them connected to family and community, and prepare them for positive futures. “Your views will help shape a secure care system that places children’s rights at its heart, ensures secure care remains a last resort, and gives every child the best chance to thrive.”

Background

The consultation on the future of secure care is open for views until 16 April 2026.

Secure care provides intensive support in a safe environment for a small number of children whose needs cannot be met in other settings.

This follows the publication of the Children and Young People’s Centre for Justice’s (CYCJ) report on ‘Reimagining Secure Care’ which outlines a transformative vision for the future of secure care, and broader children’s care, in Scotland. The Scottish Government has responded to this report.