Welsh Government
|Printable version
Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in education establishments in Wales
Following new information over the weekend, all 22 local authorities in Wales are assessing RAAC in education buildings.
Two schools on Anglesey have been identified as having RAAC, Ysgol David Hughes and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi. There are no immediate risks or concerns.
Both schools will now temporarily close so that further safety inspections can be carried out and that alternative planning can take place.
We are undertaking further work to verify the position across Wales and a review of the latest information held by local authorities is underway. We expect to have the results of that within the next two weeks.
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
“Our main concern is the safety of pupils and staff. Since we became aware of these developments, we have been working urgently with Local Authorities and WLGA to make sure pupils and staff can go back to school safely.
“Some of the new evidence regarding the usage of RAAC was provided to Welsh Government last night. This was immediately shared with Cyngor Sir Ynys Môn to support them in their decision making process.
“We’re making these decisions together to keep staff and pupils safe. Cyngor Sir Ynys Môn and the schools are doing everything they can to minimise the impact on pupils. If any of this action affects you, you will hear directly from your school.”
Councillor Ian Roberts (Flintshire), WLGA Education Spokesperson yesterday said:
“The WLGA continues to work closely and in regular dialogue with the Welsh Government and local authorities on this issue. Teachers, staff, and pupils’ safety is our paramount priority as we seek to establish the full position across Wales.”
Anglesey Council Leader, Cllr Llinos Medi yesterday said:
“This is an evolving and emerging national issue. We appreciate this will be disappointing for all staff and pupils. However, their safety is our main priority. We are putting plans in place for Ysgol David Hughes and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi to minimise any disruption to children’s education.
“We are working closely with the Headteachers and staff at the affected schools. The schools will communicate further updates with parents/guardians and young people. Again, our main priority is to ensure the safety of all our staff and young people.”
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Further works to begin today on Menai Suspension Bridge04/09/2023 14:05:00
Work will begin today (Monday 4th September 2023) on the Menai Suspension Bridge to ensure it is permanently restored in time for its 200th anniversary.
People in Wales reminded how they can help stop the spread of respiratory infections01/09/2023 15:20:00
As the summer draws to a close and schools prepare to return, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Chris Jones, is reminding people to stay at home and avoid contact with others if they are unwell and have a high temperature.
NHS Bursary extended in Wales with access to full maintenance loan amid cost of living crisis01/09/2023 14:05:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed Wales will extend the NHS Wales Bursary scheme to eligible healthcare students studying in the 2024-25 academic year, and allow them to access the full amount of maintenance loan in addition to the Bursary.
Helping you manage contracts and suppliers01/09/2023 13:05:00
We are delighted to announce that we are opening expressions of interest from the Welsh public sector to complete the Practitioner and Expert programmes. Further details on the programmes can be found here.
Government Commercial Function Contract Management Capability Programme: Foundation and Beyond Foundation training01/09/2023 11:05:00
We are delighted to announce that all fully funded Welsh public sector bodies can access the Government Commercial Function Contract Management Capability Programme – Foundation and Beyond foundation training.
7 ways to ease back-to-school worries31/08/2023 10:10:00
As families get ready for the start of a new school term, many will be worried about the cost of living crisis.
Health Minister response to latest NHS Wales performance data – June and July 202325/08/2023 11:05:00
Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday responded to latest NHS Wales performance data – June and July 2023.
Cost of living support increases for young people in education or training24/08/2023 14:10:00
As the Education and Welsh Language Minister announces an increase in the financial hardship support for eligible FE learners, find out about the support you could be entitled to if you are starting A-levels, an apprenticeship, or in employment.