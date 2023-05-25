Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Remains of World War 1 airman finally identified
More than a century after the end of World War 1, an unmarked headstone of a Commonwealth war grave finally carries the name of the young airman who rests there.
A ceremony was held in Belgium on Wednesday 24 May for World War 1 Royal Flying Corps (RFC) Officer, Second Lieutenant (2nd Lt) William Wallace Hutton, who was aged 24 when he was killed.
2nd Lt Hutton, from Cape Town, died in October 1917 after his plane left Dunkirk on a bombing raid to Saint Denjis Westrem in Belgium.
The ceremony at Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) Larch Wood (Railway Cutting) Cemetery, was held after evidence was presented that an unknown grave was his. It was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’.
Flowers and tributes at 2nd Lt Hutton’s grave
Tracey Bowers of JCCC said:
I am grateful to those who submitted this case. The evidence led to us to recognise the final resting place of 2nd Lt Hutton. For such a young man William had seen many years of service so far away from his home in South Africa and we can only imagine how difficult this must have been for him and his family, especially as his brother Albert had been killed in action just a month before William. We thank them for their sacrifice.
2nd Lt Hutton was flying as a crew member on Handley Page 3122 when he went missing on 28 October 1917. The Admiralty notified the War Office that, according to German sources, Hutton had been killed in the crash, and the two other crew members taken prisoner.
As an Officer with previous service in a different regiment when he joined the Royal Flying Corps, he was permitted to wear his earlier uniform along with a Royal Flying Corps insignia. This explains why those who originally tried to identify his remains thought he was with 7th London Regiment but could not link that to a name.
RAF representatives attended the service
Reverend (Flight Lieutenant) Robert Hadfield, Chaplain at RAF Lossiemouth, led the service. He said:
It’s an enormous privilege for me to have played a part in this rededication ceremony for Second Lieutenant William Wallace Hutton, whose name is at last etched into stone as an ongoing testament to the ultimate sacrifice he made.
Mel Donnelly, CWGC Head of Commemorations said:
We are honoured to rededicate the grave of Second Lieutenant William Wallace Hutton today. Marking his last resting place with a new headstone which can now bear his name is especially poignant in War Graves Week. It enables the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to renew our commitment to care for the graves and memorials of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice, in perpetuity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/remains-of-world-war-1-airman-finally-identified
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Ceremony for World War 2 airman identified 83 years after fatal flight25/05/2023 15:20:00
A ceremony has been held for an RAF pilot from Clapham, London, more than 80 years after he was killed in action aged just 20 over the beaches of Northern France.
SupportNet23 conference25/05/2023 12:15:00
On 18-19 May 2023, the Defence Support organisation hosted its annual external conference at Radisson RED London Heathrow.
Extension of UK commitment to NATO's Kosovo Force announced during ministerial visit to Western Balkans24/05/2023 10:05:00
The UK will continue its commitment to NATO’s Kosovo Force until at least 2026, bolstering security in the region
Minister for Defence Procurement speaking at the Navy Leaders' Combined Naval Event23/05/2023 16:25:00
The Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge's speech at the Navy Leaders' Combined Naval Event.
Northern Group partners meet in Warsaw to discuss European security23/05/2023 15:15:15
Key threats and challenges to European security was the focus of meeting of ministers from 12 European countries yesterday.
Strategic Command and Italian delegation discuss cyberspace23/05/2023 10:15:00
A contingent of senior Italian military officers met with their counterparts from Strategic Command to discuss cyberspace and digital.
Royal Marines conduct beach raid in Estonia during NATO exercise22/05/2023 15:15:15
Around 100 marines from 45 Commando conducted an exercise to stage an amphibious raid at a beach in Estonia, as part of a major NATO exercise.
£320 million for OPVS supports more than 100 jobs19/05/2023 15:10:00
Two new support contracts have been secured for the Royal Navy’s versatile Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).