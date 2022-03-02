Remarks by Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis at the press conference on the fiscal policy guidance for 2023

Remarks given by Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis at the press conference on the fiscal policy guidance for 2023.

Ladies and gentlemen,

I will start with Ukraine, a country which I know well and for which I have a great affinity.

Events there continue to move very quickly, very much by the hour. On many levels, we are in uncharted territory.

This makes it difficult - if not impossible – to assess the economic impact of this invasion at this stage.

I would like, first and foremost, to express condolences to the families and close ones of the victims of this aggression.

We are making every effort to support our neighbouring Member States to host and take care of refugees fleeing from this aggression.

We are making every effort to support Ukraine.

Russia's unprovoked, illegal military attack against a sovereign country and its innocent people is not going unpunished.

Over the past days, we have unleashed on the Kremlin one wave of sanctions after the other, designed to have a massive impact. Russia is clearly feeling the pain.

Only yesterday, we banned a number of Russian banks from using SWIFT. And we already have sanctions on the financial sector, companies and banks. The assets of Putin and other politicians have been frozen, along with those of Russian oligarchs.

Just this week, the Russian rouble lost 25 percent of its value. Investors are losing faith in Russia's economy and financial sector.

This is the price that the Kremlin must pay for its aggression and gross violation of international law.

This is the effect of powerful sanctions coordinated not only within the European Union but also by its key allies around the world.

And this is the intention: to weaken Russia's economic base, deprive it of critical technologies and markets, and cripple Putin's ability to finance his war machine.

We will continue to put maximum pressure on the Kremlin as long as Russia refuses to halt its aggression.

It is already on the path to becoming a pariah state.

Europe's sanctions will naturally have implications and a cost for the EU economy. At this stage, they are difficult to calculate reliably.

As deeper sanctions begin to bite, we could see a number of scenarios. For example: higher inflation, more pressure on energy prices, an adverse impact on financial markets. Growth will continue but it will clearly slow.

But it is a price worth paying for defending democracy - and the right of European nations to determine their own destiny.

From an economic point of view, the EU's underlying fundamentals area are strong. Our response to the pandemic and ensuing crisis – rapid and massive coordinated support to prop up people's lives and livelihoods – has paid off.

We put a package in place that is unprecedented in size and scale: Next Generation EU, and its main funding instrument, the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

We are ready and able to withstand any negative impact from this war. But these are very uncertain times.

The invasion of Ukraine and the resulting geopolitical tensions have made that worse, raising immediate questions about our security and stability.

So it is more important than ever to focus on maintaining stability. That means making Europe more resilient: ready to withstand future shocks. And to stay on track in equipping our economies for the future, by making the green and digital transitions happen.

The Communication on “Our European Growth Model”, which the college also adopted today, provides a ‘diagnosis' of the strengths and weaknesses of the European economy.

It brings together our economic policy priorities and connects the instruments and policy actions to deliver on them. This crucially involves both reforms and investments. And it crucially involves both the EU and the national level, as well as the private sector.

For this year, we need to continue supporting our economies with targeted measures. As you know, the General Escape Clause stays activated this year.

We will need to remain agile and adjust our policies as needed.

Our current projections indicate that the General Escape Clause is due to be deactivated as of 2023. But, in view of the uncertainty, we will re-assess this in spring.

This brings me to today's guidance for next year.

It aims to facilitate coordination of fiscal policies in 2023 based on several principles. The idea is to help the preparation of Member States' stability and convergence programmes.

Given the many risks and uncertainties at present, we will need to evaluate constantly and adjust the guidance as needed.

Our priority is to move all EU economies towards higher sustainable growth and provide a solid financial foundation to underpin the green and digital transitions.

Firstly, it is essential to keep fiscal policy coordinated across the EU. Budget support should stay, on average, at broadly the same level as this year. In other words, a “neutral fiscal stance”.

Then, to tackle risks related to fiscal sustainability, high-debt Member States should start to rebuild fiscal buffers gradually and in a growth-friendly way.

This is a lesson that we learned the hard way from the last financial crisis. You use periods of growth to build buffers so you are in a stronger position if and when bad times come around the corner.

This means one should not only rely on reducing budget deficits.

Investments and reforms are also very important.

All Member States should promote and protect public investment in their fiscal plans.

This underscores the importance of improving the quality and composition of public finances.

Lastly: national fiscal strategies should reflect each country's individual circumstances. This is not a ‘one size fits all' concept.

High-debt countries should prioritise a gradual improvement of fiscal positions as of next year, by limiting current expenditure growth, while protecting investments.

Low-debt countries should prioritise investments for the green and digital transitions. There is less urgency for them to make a fiscal adjustment in 2023.

Due to the exceptional uncertainty, we do not propose opening new excessive deficit procedures in spring 2022. We will re-assess the relevance of proposing to open EDPs in the autumn.

For Member States with a debt ratio above 60% of GDP, the Commission will consider that compliance with the debt reduction benchmark is not warranted under these exceptional conditions.

We will not be applying the one twentieth rule for those countries with a debt ratio above 60% of GDP.

At the same time, we will continue to monitor deficit and debt developments.

Ladies and gentlemen, these are exceptional times.

We are in a period of very high uncertainty. Our policies need to remain agile.

We need to monitor developments very closely, see how different risks are evolving, and adjust our policies as necessary.

Thank you and now I pass the floor to Commissioner Gentiloni.

