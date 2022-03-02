EU News
|Printable version
Remarks by President Charles Michel after his meeting with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili
Remarks given yesterday by President Charles Michel after his meeting with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili.
We had, with the President, a very good and important meeting. You know that we are facing extremely difficult challenges. The EU has a very clear, very firm and very united position, and we are convinced that it is important to cooperate very closely with our friends and our partners. You know my personal engagement to your country, to Georgia.
I’ve tried to do my best over the last months to support all the positive efforts for stability, for economic reforms, and for democratic reforms in Georgia. And we are very clear, together with the European Commission and the European Parliament – we want to demonstrate our clear and concrete support to maintain all the efforts, to strengthen the ties between Georgia and the EU.
We have identified the important priorities on which we should work together, and we will be totally committed because in these extremely difficult times, it is very important to stick together, to express a very clear message of support for international law, the rules-based international order, the multilateral approach and full respect for the UN Charter. These are important principles. And we understand very well that it is important to make concrete progress to make sure that the strong ties between Georgia and the EU are very visible and tangible for the people in Georgia.
Press contacts
Spokesperson for the European Council President
+32 2 281 5150
+32 486 22 68 65
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Remarks by Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis at the press conference on the fiscal policy guidance for 202302/03/2022 16:33:00
Remarks given by Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis at the press conference on the fiscal policy guidance for 2023.
Ukraine: Commission proposes temporary protection for people fleeing war in Ukraine and guidelines for border checks02/03/2022 15:25:00
Today, the Commission is proposing to activate the Temporary Protection Directive to offer quick and effective assistance to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Bank recovery and resolution: European Commission approves resolution schemes for the Croatian and the Slovenian subsidiaries of Sberbank Europe AG02/03/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission yesterday approved the resolution schemes for Sberbank d.d. in Croatia and Sberbank banca d.d. in Slovenia (both subsidiaries of Sberbank Europe AG), based on the schemes adopted by the Single Resolution Board (SRB).
Speech by President von der Leyen at the European Parliament Plenary on the Russian aggression against Ukraine02/03/2022 12:38:00
Speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the European Parliament Plenary on the Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Keynote Speech EVP Timmermans at the Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference on Sustainable Products for Sustainable Consumption02/03/2022 11:33:00
Keynote Speech EVP Timmermans at the Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference on Sustainable Products for Sustainable Consumption (01 March 2022).
Commission selects first 50 women-led companies to boost deep-tech innovation in Europe02/03/2022 10:38:00
The Commission yesterday announced the results of the first call under the new Women TechEU pilot programme, supporting deep-tech start-ups led by women.
NextGenerationEU: First annual report on the Recovery and Resilience Facility finds implementation is well underway02/03/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission yesterday adopted its first annual report on the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the centrepiece of NextGenerationEU.
Remarks by Commissioner Simson at the press conference of the Energy Council meeting01/03/2022 16:33:00
Remarks given yesterday by Commissioner Simson at the press conference of the Energy Council meeting.
EU adopts new set of measures to respond to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine01/03/2022 15:25:00
In view of Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine and the escalating situation, the Council yesterday agreed on a new set of measures that will impose severe consequences on Russia for its actions.