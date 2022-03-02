Remarks by President Charles Michel after his meeting with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili

Remarks given yesterday by President Charles Michel after his meeting with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili.

We had, with the President, a very good and important meeting. You know that we are facing extremely difficult challenges. The EU has a very clear, very firm and very united position, and we are convinced that it is important to cooperate very closely with our friends and our partners. You know my personal engagement to your country, to Georgia.

I’ve tried to do my best over the last months to support all the positive efforts for stability, for economic reforms, and for democratic reforms in Georgia. And we are very clear, together with the European Commission and the European Parliament – we want to demonstrate our clear and concrete support to maintain all the efforts, to strengthen the ties between Georgia and the EU.

We have identified the important priorities on which we should work together, and we will be totally committed because in these extremely difficult times, it is very important to stick together, to express a very clear message of support for international law, the rules-based international order, the multilateral approach and full respect for the UN Charter. These are important principles. And we understand very well that it is important to make concrete progress to make sure that the strong ties between Georgia and the EU are very visible and tangible for the people in Georgia.

