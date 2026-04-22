Remember to bring photo ID on polling day

Voters across England are being reminded that they’ll need to present an accepted form of photo ID at their polling station to be able to vote in May’s upcoming local elections.

Accepted forms of ID include a passport, driver's license, older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass and a Voter Authority Certificate, which is free to apply for through local councils. An expired ID can be used, as long as the voter is still recognisable in the photo.

To receive their ballot, voters will need to show their ID, which will be checked by polling station staff. A private area will be available at the polling station for anyone who wants to have their photo ID viewed in private. Anyone arriving at the polling station without an accepted form of ID will be unable to vote.

New research from the Commission shows that 55 per cent of people were not aware that they could get a free voter ID from their local authority and only 38 per cent of people without a photo ID said they are confident about how to apply.

Niki Nixon, Director of Communications and External Affairs, said:

“If you’re planning on voting in the upcoming English local and mayoral elections, you’ll need an accepted form of photo ID. You can find detailed guidance on the Commission’s website about what forms of ID are acceptable to use at a polling station on election day. These include a passport or driver’s license.

“If you don’t have one of the forms of ID listed, there is still time to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate through your local council. Don’t risk being turned away at the polling station, start planning now.”

The deadline to apply for a free voter authority certificate is 5pm on Tuesday 28 April, ahead of polling day on Thursday 7 May.

Voter ID is required at the local and mayoral elections in England, but not at the Senedd and Scottish Parliament elections taking place on the same day.

The Commission has spokespeople available to the voter ID requirement.