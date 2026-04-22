Electoral Commission
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Remember to bring photo ID on polling day
Voters across England are being reminded that they’ll need to present an accepted form of photo ID at their polling station to be able to vote in May’s upcoming local elections.
Accepted forms of ID include a passport, driver's license, older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass and a Voter Authority Certificate, which is free to apply for through local councils. An expired ID can be used, as long as the voter is still recognisable in the photo.
To receive their ballot, voters will need to show their ID, which will be checked by polling station staff. A private area will be available at the polling station for anyone who wants to have their photo ID viewed in private. Anyone arriving at the polling station without an accepted form of ID will be unable to vote.
New research from the Commission shows that 55 per cent of people were not aware that they could get a free voter ID from their local authority and only 38 per cent of people without a photo ID said they are confident about how to apply.
Niki Nixon, Director of Communications and External Affairs, said:
“If you’re planning on voting in the upcoming English local and mayoral elections, you’ll need an accepted form of photo ID. You can find detailed guidance on the Commission’s website about what forms of ID are acceptable to use at a polling station on election day. These include a passport or driver’s license.
“If you don’t have one of the forms of ID listed, there is still time to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate through your local council. Don’t risk being turned away at the polling station, start planning now.”
The deadline to apply for a free voter authority certificate is 5pm on Tuesday 28 April, ahead of polling day on Thursday 7 May.
Voter ID is required at the local and mayoral elections in England, but not at the Senedd and Scottish Parliament elections taking place on the same day.
The Commission has spokespeople available to the voter ID requirement.
Notes to editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
- The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.
- People can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on 21 April, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on 28 April.
- To apply for free voter ID (Opens in new window) voters will need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number. The deadline to apply is 5pm on 28 April.
- The Commission website has more information about the voter ID requirement.
- The Commission has produced a media guide on the 2026 local elections in England.
- The research into Voter ID was carried out by Savanta on behalf of the Electoral Commission. Quantitative research was conducted in February 2026 with a representative sample of 5,763 people in those areas having elections in England in May 2026.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/remember-bring-photo-id-polling-day
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