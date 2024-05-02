Electoral Commission
Remember to bring your photo ID to vote
Voters across England and Wales are being urged to remember their ID when they go to the polling station today. This is the first set of elections where the ID requirement will be in place in Wales and in some parts of England, including London and Birmingham.
Voters will need to show photo ID at polling stations before they can receive their ballot paper. Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA drivers’ licence; some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card; and the free Voter Authority Certificate. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.
Voters will be required to present ID which will be checked by polling station staff. A private area will be available at the polling station so a voter can choose to have their photo ID viewed in private. Anyone arriving at the polling station without a form of accepted ID will be unable to vote.
Craig Westwood, Director of Communications, Policy and Research at the Electoral Commission, yesterday said:
“Everyone voting at a polling station in England and Wales will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper. Before you head to the polling station, don’t forget to check to make sure you have the ID you need to vote.
“Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. If you don’t remember your ID when you arrive at a polling station, you can return with it later in the day.”
The full list of accepted ID, along with more information about the new requirement, is available on the Electoral Commission’s website. If voters lose their ID, or their Voter Authority Certificate does not arrive in time for election day, they can appoint an emergency proxy to vote on their behalf up until 5pm on election day. The person appointed as a proxy must have their own acceptable photo ID.
Information on the elections and a postcode look-up tool to help voters find their polling station is also available on the Electoral Commission website.
