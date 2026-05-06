Remember to bring your photo ID to vote in tomorrow’s election

Voters across England are being urged to remember that they’ll need to bring an accepted form of photo ID to the polling station to vote in tomorrow’s elections.

Accepted forms of ID include a passport, driver's licence, older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass and a Voter Authority Certificate, which is free to apply for through local councils. Expired ID can be used, as long as the voter is still recognisable in the photo.

To receive their ballot, voters will be required to present ID, which will be checked by polling station staff. A private area will be available at the polling station for anyone who wants to have their photo ID viewed in private. Anyone arriving at the polling station without an accepted form of ID will be unable to vote.

Niki Nixon, Director of Communications and External Affairs, said:

“If you’re planning on voting tomorrow at the English local and mayoral elections, don’t forget to bring photo ID. You’ll need to show it to polling station staff before they give you your ballot paper. Don’t risk being turned away, check you have ID with you before heading to the polling station.

“If you don’t have ID, or your Voter Authority Certificate does not arrive in time, it is possible to appoint an emergency proxy to vote on your behalf. You will need to contact your council to arrange this before 5pm on election day, and the person you appoint will need their own acceptable photo ID.”

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. The full list of accepted ID, along with more information about the ID requirement, is available on the Electoral Commission’s website.

Voters can also use the Commission’s online postcode look-up tool to find their polling station.

Voter ID is required at the local and mayoral elections in England, but not at the Senedd and Scottish Parliament elections taking place on the same day.

The Commission has spokespeople available to discuss the voter ID requirement.