Transport for London
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Reminder - Olympia partners with TfL to fund additional peak time Mildmay line services
Olympia, London's newest entertainment destination, is funding 16 extra peak‑time services per weekday on the Mildmay line between Clapham Junction and Shepherd's Bush.
- More frequent services will reduce journey times and provide increased capacity to support rising demand on this part of the line
- Additional shuttle services will depart from Clapham Junction platform 17, with three services in the morning peak and five in the evening peak
- Additional shuttle services on the Mildmay line will soon boost weekday peak-time service between Clapham Junction and Shepherd's Bush, supporting rising demand on this part of the line and reducing customer journey times.
From 18 May, the additional shuttle services will operate between Clapham Junction and Shepherd's Bush, with three additional services in the morning peak and five additional services in the evening peak. Services to Shepherd's Bush will depart from platform 17 at Clapham Junction, while existing Mildmay line services to Stratford will continue to operate from platform 1. The sixteen additional services per weekday will increase capacity on this section of the line by 20 per cent in the morning peak and 33 per cent in the afternoon peak, reducing crowding during the busiest periods of the day, and improving journey times for customers.
The extra services are being funded through Olympia's five-year agreement with Transport for London (TfL). With more services to Shepherd's Bush, customers will benefit from improved connections to the Central line and easier access to Olympia, Westfield London other destinations across London.
Olympia, which turns 140 years old this year, is one of London's most iconic cultural and entertainment destinations. The additional train services will help customers make the most of the transformed destination as it starts opening its new public venues later this year. This will include new hotels, bars and restaurants, a new music venue and the largest new theatre in London in 50 years - British Airways ARC and the British Airways Theatre, as well as offices and public spaces for visitors to enjoy.
Rory O'Neill, TfL's General Manager of London Overground, yesterday said:
“From 18 May, customers travelling on the Mildmay line will benefit from more frequent peak time services between Clapham Junction and Shepherd's Bush. The additional trains will provide extra space during the busiest times of day, helping to reduce crowding and make journeys quicker and more comfortable. This agreement with Olympia allows us to respond to growing demand and improve connections to key destinations for customers using this part of the network.”
Michael Volkert, CEO of Olympia Estates, which operates the transformed destination, yesterday said:
“As the all-new Olympia prepares to welcome visitors from across London and beyond, ensuring a straightforward journey here is a key priority. Alongside our strong local transport links, the additional services on the Mildmay line will make reaching Olympia's entertainment venues, hotels, restaurants, bars, and iconic halls more convenient than ever, and we're delighted to have played a part in making this happen.”
For the latest travel information, customers are advised to check TfL Go, TfL Journey Planner, or station departure screens.
Notes to Editors:
- Services to Shepherd's Bush from Clapham Junction will depart from platform 17
- Existing services to Stratford from Clapham Junction continue to depart from platform 1
- Customers are reminded to allow up to 10 minutes to walk between platforms 1 and 17 at Clapham Junction
- Step-free access and lifts are available at both platform 1 and platform 17 in Clapham Junction station
- Clapham Junction station footbridge works are taking place until November 2027. TfL services are not affected, but customers should allow extra time if changing platforms
- For more information on the new timetable, please click here.
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2026/may/reminder---olympia-partners-with-tfl-to-fund-additional-peak-time-mildmay-line-services
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