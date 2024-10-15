Cabinet Office
Removal of hereditary peers from Parliament moves a step closer with Second Reading in the House of Commons
The landmark legislation will remove the right of the remaining 92 hereditary peers to sit and vote in the House of Lords and is the largest constitutional reform to the UK Parliament in a quarter of a century.
- Removal of hereditary peers is an important step in creating a second chamber more reflective of modern Britain, inclusive of women and those from diverse backgrounds
- The UK is one of two countries with a hereditary element to its Parliament
Today [Tuesday 15 October] the House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill moves a step closer to becoming law with its Second Reading in the House of Commons.
This Bill is the first step in delivering the manifesto commitment to update the UK’s constitution, delivering long overdue and essential reform to the heart of Westminster.
The UK remains one of just two countries in the world with a hereditary element in its legislature. The first steps to ending this were taken in 1999 when most hereditary peers lost their right to sit in the House of Lords under the House of Lords Act 1999. This new Bill, introduced last month, will complete that process and will be the first step in wider reform of the House of Lords.
Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, Paymaster General & Minister for the Constitution and European Union Relations, said:
The Government’s commitment to reform the House of Lords is demonstrated by taking action in the first 100 days of governing. It is indefensible that, in the twenty-first century, there are seats in our legislature allocated by an accident of birth. This is a long-overdue reform and a progressive first step on the road of change.
To maintain trust in our democratic institutions it is important our second chamber reflects modern Britain.
Baroness Smith of Basildon, Leader of the House of Lords, said:
The Government is determined to deliver on its promise to reform the House of Lords. Given the ambitious scale of reform it is right we consult on proposals, taking a phased and pragmatic approach to ensure change is delivered.
Should the Bill pass its Second Reading today it will then progress to Committee Stage.
