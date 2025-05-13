Renewable energy company which failed to deliver customer orders is shut down

Renugen Limited, based in Kent, was subject to a winding up order following an investigation by the Insolvency Service.

A renewable energy company, based in Kent, has been shut down after an Insolvency Service investigation found it had failed to deliver orders and not refunded some customers for undelivered products.

Renugen Limited, last registered in Canterbury, sold renewable energy products online – from £50 batteries to £350,000 wind turbines.

The Insolvency Service identified 34 customers who had paid £74,570 for products that were not delivered. Investigators found only £15,265 has been refunded to the customers.

Some customers were unable to contact the company and had taken legal action through the county courts to claim refunds.

The company was subject to a winding up order, following a trial from 7 to 8 May 2025 in the High Court, London.

Mark George, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:

There was clear evidence in this case that Renugen Limited was not acting as a reputable business. We saw a pattern of undelivered products and a lack of refunds to customers, as well as little or no communication with online buyers and evidence of recent trading. As such, we believe it was in the best interest of the public to shut down this company and ensure any future potential customers don’t suffer the same outcome.

Renugen Limited filed accounts suggesting that there had been no trading between 2021 and 2023.

However, the company had continued trading during this time including having an active website. Recent complaints from customers about their orders on Trustpilot were also discovered by investigators.

Additionally, investigators found that the company had six business accounts, and at least two had been closed due to what the banks stated were complaints of scams relating to undelivered products.

The Insolvency Service also found that the company made 38 crypto asset transactions – unrelated to renewable energy products – from their business accounts, totalling more than £48,000 for which no explanation was provided during the investigation.

Renugen Limited had registered a number of addresses for the company since its incorporation in 2010. The last registered address was in Canterbury. The investigation found they had previously been registered in Herne Bay, Kent but had failed to inform Companies House of any change of registered office after the facility was closed. The registered office address was only updated at Companies House after the issue of the Secretary of State’s petition.

The Official Receiver has been appointed as liquidator of Renugen Limited.

All enquiries concerning the affairs of the company should be made to the Official Receiver of Public Interest Unit: PO Box 16664, Birmingham, B2 2JQ. piu.or@insolvency.gov.uk.

