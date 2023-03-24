Scottish Government
|Printable version
Renewing Scotland’s play parks
£50 million investment.
Children will have access to high quality play areas, which will remain free of charge, as a result of new investment.
The Scottish Government and COSLA have agreed £50 million in funding to local authorities over the next three years for the refurbishment of children’s play parks.
Play parks identified for refurbishment by local authorities are expected to be revamped thanks to the additional funding.
Children’s Minister Clare Haughey visited Figgate Park in Edinburgh with pupils from Duddingston Primary School on Thursday.
Ms Haughey said:
“Playing outdoors has huge benefits for children’s physical and mental wellbeing, and play parks ensure children can access high quality safe environments free of charge as families grapple with the cost of living crisis.
“This funding will support local communities to take forward their plans to improve play parks for children in their area.”
BACKGROUND
As set out in the 2021 Programme for Government, the Scottish Government will invest £60 million over the course of this Parliament to renew public, free-to-access play parks.
The Scottish Government provided £5 million towards this commitment in 2021 followed by a further £5 million available to local authorities in 2022.
The additional £50 million of funds will be allocated over three years on the following basis:
- 2023-24 - £10 million
- 2024-25 - £15 million
- 2025-26 - £25 million
The breakdown of the funds for every local authority area since 2021-22 is below:
|
Local Authority
|
Capital Allocation for 2021-22
|
Capital Allocation for 2022-23
|
Capital Allocation for 2023-24
|
Capital Allocation for 2024-25
|
Capital Allocation for 2025-26
|
Aberdeen City Council
|
£188,000
|
£185,000
|
£373,000
|
£559,000
|
£932,000
|
Aberdeenshire Council
|
£296,000
|
£308,000
|
£616,000
|
£924,000
|
£1,539,000
|
Angus Council
|
£108,000
|
£111,000
|
£220,000
|
£330,000
|
£550,000
|
Argyll and Bute
|
£76,000
|
£79,000
|
£157,000
|
£235,000
|
£391,000
|
City of Edinburgh Council
|
£414,000
|
£406,000
|
£811,000
|
£1,216,000
|
£2,027,000
|
Clackmannanshire Council
|
£47,000
|
£46,000
|
£93,000
|
£139,000
|
£231,000
|
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Council
|
£29,000
|
£32,000
|
£62,000
|
£93,000
|
£156,000
|
Dumfries and Galloway Council
|
£140,000
|
£146,000
|
£291,000
|
£437,000
|
£728,000
|
Dundee City Council
|
£125,000
|
£122,000
|
£243,000
|
£365,000
|
£609,000
|
East Ayrshire Council
|
£112,000
|
£112,000
|
£224,000
|
£336,000
|
£561,000
|
East Dunbartonshire Council
|
£102,000
|
£100,000
|
£202,000
|
£303,000
|
£505,000
|
East Lothian Council
|
£108,000
|
£108,000
|
£218,000
|
£327,000
|
£545,000
|
East Renfrewshire Council
|
£102,000
|
£101,000
|
£204,000
|
£306,000
|
£509,000
|
Falkirk Council
|
£147,000
|
£145,000
|
£289,000
|
£434,000
|
£723,000
|
Fife Council
|
£344,000
|
£342,000
|
£681,000
|
£1,022,000
|
£1,703,000
|
Glasgow City Council
|
£525,000
|
£514,000
|
£1,028,000
|
£1,542,000
|
£2,570,000
|
Highland Council
|
£234,000
|
£245,000
|
£488,000
|
£732,000
|
£1,219,000
|
Inverclyde Council
|
£65,000
|
£63,000
|
£126,000
|
£189,000
|
£314,000
|
Midlothian Council
|
£98,000
|
£97,000
|
£197,000
|
£295,000
|
£492,000
|
Moray Council
|
£92,000
|
£94,000
|
£188,000
|
£282,000
|
£469,000
|
North Ayrshire Council
|
£118,000
|
£117,000
|
£231,000
|
£347,000
|
£578,000
|
North Lanarkshire Council
|
£324,000
|
£319,000
|
£635,000
|
£952,000
|
£1,586,000
|
Orkney Islands Council
|
£24,000
|
£26,000
|
£51,000
|
£77,000
|
£128,000
|
Perth and Kinross Council
|
£140,000
|
£144,000
|
£291,000
|
£437,000
|
£728,000
|
Renfrewshire Council
|
£158,000
|
£155,000
|
£307,000
|
£461,000
|
£768,000
|
Scottish Borders Council
|
£113,000
|
£117,000
|
£234,000
|
£352,000
|
£586,000
|
Shetland Islands Council
|
£28,000
|
£31,000
|
£61,000
|
£91,000
|
£151,000
|
South Ayrshire Council
|
£94,000
|
£94,000
|
£189,000
|
£283,000
|
£472,000
|
South Lanarkshire Council
|
£298,000
|
£296,000
|
£597,000
|
£896,000
|
£1,493,000
|
Stirling Council
|
£84,000
|
£85,000
|
£168,000
|
£253,000
|
£421,000
|
West Dunbartonshire Council
|
£81,000
|
£79,000
|
£157,000
|
£235,000
|
£392,000
|
West Lothian Council
|
£186,000
|
£184,000
|
£369,000
|
£553,000
|
£922,000
Eligible play parks are ones that are owned, managed or maintained by local authority, designated for play, free to access and open to all.
Privately owned play parks, those that require an entry fee or are only available to specific groups or with conditions for entry are out with the scope of the funding. Multi Use Game Areas (MUGAs) or dedicated sports fields are also not included.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/renewing-scotlands-play-parks-1/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
£400,000 storm aid for Malawi23/03/2023 16:25:00
Emergency relief funding following record-breaking storm.
Historical adoption practices: A formal apology23/03/2023 15:05:00
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has delivered a formal apology to those affected by ‘cruel’ historical adoption practices.
Public sector pay strategy published23/03/2023 13:20:00
Proposals ‘balance fairness with affordability and fiscal sustainability’.
NHS pay rise delivered in April23/03/2023 12:05:00
Agenda for Change pay offer accepted by trade unions
Increase in social security benefits23/03/2023 11:05:00
Additional support for people who need it most.
Wildlife management legislation introduced to Parliament22/03/2023 13:20:00
New laws to protect wildlife and biodiversity.