Renewing Scotland’s play parks

Children will have access to high quality play areas, which will remain free of charge, as a result of new investment.

The Scottish Government and COSLA have agreed £50 million in funding to local authorities over the next three years for the refurbishment of children’s play parks.

Play parks identified for refurbishment by local authorities are expected to be revamped thanks to the additional funding.

Children’s Minister Clare Haughey visited Figgate Park in Edinburgh with pupils from Duddingston Primary School on Thursday.

Ms Haughey said:

“Playing outdoors has huge benefits for children’s physical and mental wellbeing, and play parks ensure children can access high quality safe environments free of charge as families grapple with the cost of living crisis. “This funding will support local communities to take forward their plans to improve play parks for children in their area.”

BACKGROUND

As set out in the 2021 Programme for Government, the Scottish Government will invest £60 million over the course of this Parliament to renew public, free-to-access play parks.

The Scottish Government provided £5 million towards this commitment in 2021 followed by a further £5 million available to local authorities in 2022.

The additional £50 million of funds will be allocated over three years on the following basis:

2023-24 - £10 million

2024-25 - £15 million

2025-26 - £25 million

The breakdown of the funds for every local authority area since 2021-22 is below:

Local Authority Capital Allocation for 2021-22 Capital Allocation for 2022-23 Capital Allocation for 2023-24 Capital Allocation for 2024-25 Capital Allocation for 2025-26 Aberdeen City Council £188,000 £185,000 £373,000 £559,000 £932,000 Aberdeenshire Council £296,000 £308,000 £616,000 £924,000 £1,539,000 Angus Council £108,000 £111,000 £220,000 £330,000 £550,000 Argyll and Bute £76,000 £79,000 £157,000 £235,000 £391,000 City of Edinburgh Council £414,000 £406,000 £811,000 £1,216,000 £2,027,000 Clackmannanshire Council £47,000 £46,000 £93,000 £139,000 £231,000 Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Council £29,000 £32,000 £62,000 £93,000 £156,000 Dumfries and Galloway Council £140,000 £146,000 £291,000 £437,000 £728,000 Dundee City Council £125,000 £122,000 £243,000 £365,000 £609,000 East Ayrshire Council £112,000 £112,000 £224,000 £336,000 £561,000 East Dunbartonshire Council £102,000 £100,000 £202,000 £303,000 £505,000 East Lothian Council £108,000 £108,000 £218,000 £327,000 £545,000 East Renfrewshire Council £102,000 £101,000 £204,000 £306,000 £509,000 Falkirk Council £147,000 £145,000 £289,000 £434,000 £723,000 Fife Council £344,000 £342,000 £681,000 £1,022,000 £1,703,000 Glasgow City Council £525,000 £514,000 £1,028,000 £1,542,000 £2,570,000 Highland Council £234,000 £245,000 £488,000 £732,000 £1,219,000 Inverclyde Council £65,000 £63,000 £126,000 £189,000 £314,000 Midlothian Council £98,000 £97,000 £197,000 £295,000 £492,000 Moray Council £92,000 £94,000 £188,000 £282,000 £469,000 North Ayrshire Council £118,000 £117,000 £231,000 £347,000 £578,000 North Lanarkshire Council £324,000 £319,000 £635,000 £952,000 £1,586,000 Orkney Islands Council £24,000 £26,000 £51,000 £77,000 £128,000 Perth and Kinross Council £140,000 £144,000 £291,000 £437,000 £728,000 Renfrewshire Council £158,000 £155,000 £307,000 £461,000 £768,000 Scottish Borders Council £113,000 £117,000 £234,000 £352,000 £586,000 Shetland Islands Council £28,000 £31,000 £61,000 £91,000 £151,000 South Ayrshire Council £94,000 £94,000 £189,000 £283,000 £472,000 South Lanarkshire Council £298,000 £296,000 £597,000 £896,000 £1,493,000 Stirling Council £84,000 £85,000 £168,000 £253,000 £421,000 West Dunbartonshire Council £81,000 £79,000 £157,000 £235,000 £392,000 West Lothian Council £186,000 £184,000 £369,000 £553,000 £922,000



Eligible play parks are ones that are owned, managed or maintained by local authority, designated for play, free to access and open to all.

Privately owned play parks, those that require an entry fee or are only available to specific groups or with conditions for entry are out with the scope of the funding. Multi Use Game Areas (MUGAs) or dedicated sports fields are also not included.