Friday 24 Mar 2023 @ 13:05
Scottish Government
Renewing Scotland’s play parks

£50 million investment.

Children will have access to high quality play areas, which will remain free of charge, as a result of new investment.

The Scottish Government and COSLA have agreed £50 million in funding to local authorities over the next three years for the refurbishment of children’s play parks.

Play parks identified for refurbishment by local authorities are expected to be revamped thanks to the additional funding.

Children’s Minister Clare Haughey visited Figgate Park in Edinburgh with pupils from Duddingston Primary School on Thursday.

Ms Haughey said:

“Playing outdoors has huge benefits for children’s physical and mental wellbeing, and play parks ensure children can access high quality safe environments free of charge as families grapple with the cost of living crisis.

“This funding will support local communities to take forward their plans to improve play parks for children in their area.”

BACKGROUND

As set out in the 2021 Programme for Government, the Scottish Government will invest £60 million over the course of this Parliament to renew public, free-to-access play parks.

The Scottish Government provided £5 million towards this commitment in 2021 followed by a further £5 million available to local authorities in 2022.

The additional £50 million of funds will be allocated over three years on the following basis:

  • 2023-24 - £10 million
  • 2024-25 - £15 million
  • 2025-26 - £25 million

The breakdown of the funds for every local authority area since 2021-22 is below:

Local Authority

Capital Allocation for 2021-22

Capital Allocation for 2022-23

Capital Allocation for 2023-24

Capital Allocation for 2024-25

Capital Allocation for 2025-26

Aberdeen City Council

£188,000

£185,000

£373,000

£559,000

£932,000

Aberdeenshire Council

£296,000

£308,000

£616,000

£924,000

£1,539,000

Angus Council

£108,000

£111,000

£220,000

£330,000

£550,000

Argyll and Bute

£76,000

£79,000

£157,000

£235,000

£391,000

City of Edinburgh Council

£414,000

£406,000

£811,000

£1,216,000

£2,027,000

Clackmannanshire Council

£47,000

£46,000

£93,000

£139,000

£231,000

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Council

£29,000

£32,000

£62,000

£93,000

£156,000

Dumfries and Galloway Council

£140,000

£146,000

£291,000

£437,000

£728,000

Dundee City Council

£125,000

£122,000

£243,000

£365,000

£609,000

East Ayrshire Council

£112,000

£112,000

£224,000

£336,000

£561,000

East Dunbartonshire Council

£102,000

£100,000

£202,000

£303,000

£505,000

East Lothian Council

£108,000

£108,000

£218,000

£327,000

£545,000

East Renfrewshire Council

£102,000

£101,000

£204,000

£306,000

£509,000

Falkirk Council

£147,000

£145,000

£289,000

£434,000

£723,000

Fife Council

£344,000

£342,000

£681,000

£1,022,000

£1,703,000

Glasgow City Council

£525,000

£514,000

£1,028,000

£1,542,000

£2,570,000

Highland Council

£234,000

£245,000

£488,000

£732,000

£1,219,000

Inverclyde Council

£65,000

£63,000

£126,000

£189,000

£314,000

Midlothian Council

£98,000

£97,000

£197,000

£295,000

£492,000

Moray Council

£92,000

£94,000

£188,000

£282,000

£469,000

North Ayrshire Council

£118,000

£117,000

£231,000

£347,000

£578,000

North Lanarkshire Council

£324,000

£319,000

£635,000

£952,000

£1,586,000

Orkney Islands Council

£24,000

£26,000

£51,000

£77,000

£128,000

Perth and Kinross Council

£140,000

£144,000

£291,000

£437,000

£728,000

Renfrewshire Council

£158,000

£155,000

£307,000

£461,000

£768,000

Scottish Borders Council

£113,000

£117,000

£234,000

£352,000

£586,000

Shetland Islands Council

£28,000

£31,000

£61,000

£91,000

£151,000

South Ayrshire Council

£94,000

£94,000

£189,000

£283,000

£472,000

South Lanarkshire Council

£298,000

£296,000

£597,000

£896,000

£1,493,000

Stirling Council

£84,000

£85,000

£168,000

£253,000

£421,000

West Dunbartonshire Council

£81,000

£79,000

£157,000

£235,000

£392,000

West Lothian Council

£186,000

£184,000

£369,000

£553,000

£922,000


Eligible play parks are ones that are owned, managed or maintained by local authority, designated for play, free to access and open to all.

Privately owned play parks, those that require an entry fee or are only available to specific groups or with conditions for entry are out with the scope of the funding. Multi Use Game Areas (MUGAs) or dedicated sports fields are also not included.

