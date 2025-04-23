Rent control consultation published

Views sought on exemptions from rent control and where rent could be increased above cap.

Last year, the Scottish Government set out its plans for long-term rent controls in the Housing (Scotland) Bill, which will help create a fairer, better-regulated rented sector for tenants and landlords.

Tenants, landlords and others in the rented sector are being asked to share their views on possible exemptions to the rent cap, for example in connection with mid-market and Build to Rent properties.

The consultation also considers where landlords could be allowed to increase rents above the cap, for example where there have been improvements to their property or where rents have consistently been charged at a level below market rates.

Views are also being sought on how Ministers’ regulation-making powers could be used to clarify how private sector joint tenancies are ended.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“The rent control proposals we have published as part of the Housing Bill are just some of the measures we are taking to improve lives and work towards achieving our goal of ending child poverty in Scotland.

“Our rent control proposals will help provide certainty for tenants by keeping them in their homes and ensure rents remain affordable during a cost-of-living crisis.

“Rental properties are a crucial element of our efforts to tackle the housing emergency and we want landlords to have the confidence to invest and continue to provide good quality, affordable homes.

“We have published this consultation as part of our ongoing engagement with those who will be affected by rent control. The responses will help us strike the right balance between supporting tenants, whilst ensuring the rights of landlords are protected and we continue to support investment in the rented homes we need.”

Background

