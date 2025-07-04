Rental housing standards need to be clear and enforceable, says landlords

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has responded to the Government’s consultation on a new Decent Homes Standard for both the private and social rented sectors.

The proposals mark a significant step in efforts to raise and standardise property conditions, ensuring tenants in the private rented sector have access to both safe and quality housing. However the NRLA also makes the point that only effective, property-resourced enforcement can make this aim achieveable.

Responding to news of the Government’s launch of its consultation, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“Decent and safe housing should be the bedrock of the rental market. Any landlord failing to provide this should have no place in the private rented sector. “79 per cent of private rented homes already meet the existing Decent Homes Standard, despite it not being legally binding on the sector. We want to ensure every rented home is of a decent quality. “We welcome publication of the Government’s proposals and will engage positively as they consult on them. Landlords, letting agents, tenants and councils need a clear, coherent and workable set of standards to meet. “However, setting this standard is only part of the solution. Without effective and properly resourced enforcement by councils, the minority of rogue and criminal landlords will continue to undermine tenants’ confidence and damage the reputation of the wider sector. It is time to find and root out poor practice for good.”

Notes: