Rental market faces crippling uncertainty as Renters (Reform) Bill reportedly dropped
In light of press speculation indicating that the Renters (Reform) Bill may be about to be dropped by the Government as a result of the Prime Minister's General Election announcement, the NRLA has published a statement setting out how, if these stories are correct, the sector is headed for further widespread uncertainty.
Setting out the NRLA's position as regards these latest developments, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“If true, it is hugely disappointing that this Bill will not now make it into law. The news comes despite the fact that the Bill was in a state which would work for tenants and responsible landlords.
“There has been too much dither and delay in government, and a failure to be clear about how to ensure changes would work in practice. Critically, the market now faces yet more crippling uncertainty about what the future of the private rented sector looks like.
“Reforming the sector will be an important issue for the next government and we will work constructively with them to ensure changes are fair and workable. That means empowering tenants to challenge rogue and criminal landlords whilst ensuring the confidence of responsible landlords to stay in the market.”
