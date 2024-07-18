Rental reform must work for tenants and responsible landlords

Yesterday’s King’s Speech confirmed that the newly-elected Labour Government will introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill to parliament.

In response to this news, the NRLA has issued a statement providing its view on the Government’s agenda over the coming months.

With the Government’s agenda for parliamentary business now set, the NRLA will continue to provide analysis and guidance for its members as part of its ongoing campaign work on behalf of members.

If you’d like to check out the King’s Speech in more detail, you can read the document in full here.

Responding to confirmation in the King’s Speech that the Government will bring forward a Renters’ Rights Bill to end Section 21, so-called ‘no fault’ repossessions, Chris Norris, Policy Director for the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:

“With an average of 15 households chasing every available home to rent it is vital that rental reform does not make an already serious supply crisis in the private rented sector worse. “The system that replaces Section 21 needs to be fair, workable and sustainable for both responsible landlords and renters. That means fixing a broken justice system which too often fails those reliant upon it. “The Housing Minister has rightly noted that landlords need the courts to operate quickly where they have a good reason to repossess a property. This includes cases of tenant anti-social behaviour and serious rent arrears, which currently take almost seven months to process. This is far too long. “Tenants are no better served by delays, which increase hardship, stress, and uncertainty. We need action from the Government, alongside the Bill, to ensure all are able to access justice in a timely fashion when they need to do so. “We will work constructively with the Government as it continues to work on the detail of its plans.”

If you’d like to check out the King’s Speech in more detail, you can read the document in full here.

Notes