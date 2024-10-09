Renter protections closer as Bill progresses through Parliament

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will put the Bill to overhaul renting before MPs today which will end Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions.

The Renters’ Rights Bill returns to Parliament today and will be debated for the first time by MPs as greater security and protections for millions of renters comes a step closer.

The Second Reading comes less than a month since the Bill was first introduced and within the first 100 days in office, signalling the government’s determination to get this in the statute book as soon as possible.

The Bill delivers on the government’s manifesto commitment to overhaul the experience of renters, banning Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions across new and existing tenancies at the same time, immediately tackling one of the leading causes of homelessness. This will give 11 million private renters immediate security and assurance so they can stay in their homes for longer and build lives in their communities.

It will also clamp down on unfair rent increases and extend the Decent Homes Standard and Awaab’s Law to the private sector for the first time, significantly reducing the number of poor-quality privately rented homes and empowering tenants to raise concerns about damp, dangerous and cold homes.

The Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said:

I am determined to get this Bill in to law as soon as possible. The thousands of children and families living in unsafe housing or under the cruel threat of a Section 21 eviction notice have been waiting far too long already. We will deliver on our promise to renters and transform the sector into one where families can put down roots, where children can grow up in healthy homes, and where young people can save for their future.

The Deputy Prime Minister will give a speech in the Commons today, highlighting key parts of the Bill, including:

Tenants will be in a stronger position to challenge unreasonable rent increases supported by a Tribunal and landlords will only be allowed to raise the rent once a year and only to the market rate, which will put an end unfair hikes.

Tenants will get a quicker resolution over disputes, cutting down on the need to go though the courts through a new Ombudsman service.

Local councils will be given stronger powers to crack down on unscrupulous landlords. Maximum fines will be increased to up to £40,000 for serious offenders.

A new database for landlords to share important information on their property standards, showing their compliance with the law and helping councils drive out the minority of criminal landlords.

Tenants will be able request to have a pet and landlords will not be able to unreasonably refuse. Unfair decisions can be challenged so renters will not have to make a difficult choice between a beloved pet or a home.

Overhauling the private rented sector is just one part of the government’s ambitious plans made within their first 100 days in office to tackle the housing crisis.

Work is already underway to reform the broken planning system to get Britain building again and deliver 1.5 million homes over this parliament, a crucial part of the government’s mission to boost economic growth.