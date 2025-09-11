National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Renters and landlords in the dark on rollout of rental reforms
With the Renters’ Rights Bill edging closer towards Royal Assent, the National Residential Landlords Association has called on the Government to urgently set out an implementation timeline for the Bill.
The NRLA warns that, without a clear, detailed timetable, the Government risks generating confusion across the market for both tenants and landlords alike.
With respect to the student rental market, in the NRLA’s view, unless action is taken rapidly there is a serious risk that students will face significant uncertainty over where they will live at the start of each academic year.
Responding to the Government’s failure to explain how, and when, it will implement its Renters’ Rights Bill during a debate in the House of Commons last night, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
“We welcome the Housing Minister’s commitment to ensure the rental market has sufficient notice ahead of the implementation of the Renters’ Rights Bill. However, this does not provide the clarity that renters and landlords desperately need to prepare for its arrival.
“With the Bill now close to receiving Royal Assent, the Government needs to make clear how long after this it expects to begin rolling out the widespread reforms. The sector cannot operate, and plan, based on vague and ambiguous statements.
“At least six months will be needed, after regulations are passed, to ensure a smooth transition to the new tenancy system. Anything less will be a recipe for confusion and chaos.”
Responding to the Government’s opposition to changes proposed in the House of Lords to protect the annual cycle of one-and two-bedroom student properties, Ben Beadle continued:
“Around a third of housing typically lived in by those in their second year of study and above is one- and two-bedroom properties. Under current proposals, neither landlords nor students will have certainty that this type of housing will be available from one academic year to the next.
“The NRLA has proposed a reasonable compromise to protect the annual cycle of the vast majority student housing, whilst also safeguarding the rights of non-traditional students that ministers say they want to protect. Regrettably, this has been met with silence from the Government.
“Ultimately, it is students who will lose out – left unable to plan with any certainty where, and with whom, they will live at the start of each year of study.”
Notes:
- Speaking during debate on the Renters’ Rights Bill last night, the Housing Minister, Mattew Pennycook MP, said: “Following Royal Assent, we will allow for a smooth transition to the new system, and we will support tenants, landlords and agents to understand and adjust to the new rules. We want to make that change as smoothly and efficiently as possible, and to introduce the new tenancies for the private rented sector in one stage. On that date, the new tenancy system will apply to all private tenancies: existing tenancies will convert to the new system and any new tenancies signed on or after the date will be governed by the new rules. We will work closely with all parts of the sector to ensure a smooth transition and we will provide sufficient notice ahead of implementation.”
- Accommodation for Students found that that 32% of all off-street student housing listings are one- and two-bedroom properties.
- Whilst the Renters’ Rights Bill allows Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) to continue with fixed term tenancy agreements, this will not include ‘off-street’ student housing. The Government has introduced a new ground for possession (Ground 4A) to enable landlords of qualifying Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) with three or more tenants to secure vacant possession so they can be assured that properties will be available to rent at the start of each year. The Government has opposed an amendment agreed in the House of Lords that sought to remove the restriction of Ground 4A to accommodation with three or more tenants only.
- Details of the NRLA’s suggested compromise to the Government can be accessed here.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/renters-and-landlords-in-the-dark-on-rollout-of-rental-reforms
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Goodlord becomes NRLA’s exclusive tenant referencing partner12/09/2025 14:15:00
The UK’s leading lettings services provider, Goodlord, has today announced that it is set to become the NRLA’s official and exclusive referencing partner.
Higher taxes won't help renters buy homes12/09/2025 10:20:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has strongly rejected claims by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation that tax hikes on landlords will help tenants to buy homes.
Landlords welcome new housing secretary08/09/2025 16:15:00
Following the news that the Prime Minister has started the first cabinet reshuffle of his period in office, the NRLA has issued a statement responding to the announcement that Steve Reed MP will replace Angela Rayner in her role as Housing Secretary at the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG).
NRLA to showcase Manchester’s vibrant property market at UK Housing Conference 202505/09/2025 11:05:00
The NRLA calls on Manchester landlords to join the leading lights of private renting at the UK Housing Conference 2025, where they can learn how to thrive in the city’s dynamic and competitive property market.
Treasury's tax plans would hit renters in their pocket28/08/2025 17:15:00
The NRLA has issued its response to reports in today’s edition of The Times which suggest that the Government is set to levy national insurance on rental income.
Rent pressures ease but market remains fragile, warn landlords22/08/2025 14:15:00
The rate of rent increases in the private rented sector has fallen by around a third over the past year according to official data.
MPs must seize final opportunity to protect access to higher education15/08/2025 10:20:00
As thousands of young people across the country receive their A level results and prepare to take their next steps, a coalition of leading student housing organisations is warning MPs to seize the final opportunity to safeguard the student housing market – and with it, future generations’ access to higher education.
NRLA partners with Hybr to transform the future of renting14/08/2025 11:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association is pleased to announce a new partnership with leading online student and graduate lettings platform Hybr.