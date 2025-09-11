Renters and landlords in the dark on rollout of rental reforms

With the Renters’ Rights Bill edging closer towards Royal Assent, the National Residential Landlords Association has called on the Government to urgently set out an implementation timeline for the Bill.

The NRLA warns that, without a clear, detailed timetable, the Government risks generating confusion across the market for both tenants and landlords alike.

With respect to the student rental market, in the NRLA’s view, unless action is taken rapidly there is a serious risk that students will face significant uncertainty over where they will live at the start of each academic year.

Responding to the Government’s failure to explain how, and when, it will implement its Renters’ Rights Bill during a debate in the House of Commons last night, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:

“We welcome the Housing Minister’s commitment to ensure the rental market has sufficient notice ahead of the implementation of the Renters’ Rights Bill. However, this does not provide the clarity that renters and landlords desperately need to prepare for its arrival. “With the Bill now close to receiving Royal Assent, the Government needs to make clear how long after this it expects to begin rolling out the widespread reforms. The sector cannot operate, and plan, based on vague and ambiguous statements. “At least six months will be needed, after regulations are passed, to ensure a smooth transition to the new tenancy system. Anything less will be a recipe for confusion and chaos.”

Responding to the Government’s opposition to changes proposed in the House of Lords to protect the annual cycle of one-and two-bedroom student properties, Ben Beadle continued:

“Around a third of housing typically lived in by those in their second year of study and above is one- and two-bedroom properties. Under current proposals, neither landlords nor students will have certainty that this type of housing will be available from one academic year to the next. “The NRLA has proposed a reasonable compromise to protect the annual cycle of the vast majority student housing, whilst also safeguarding the rights of non-traditional students that ministers say they want to protect. Regrettably, this has been met with silence from the Government. “Ultimately, it is students who will lose out – left unable to plan with any certainty where, and with whom, they will live at the start of each year of study.”

