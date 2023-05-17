Renters’ Reform Bill: LGA statement

Cllr Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the announcement of the Renters’ Reform Bill

“We are pleased to see that the Renters’ Reform Bill will take steps to ensure private renters have a home that is safe and stable, increasing the rights of tenants and enabling people to better hold their landlord to account.

“The removal of ‘no fault’ evictions is a significant step towards tackling our national homelessness crisis, and we are also glad to see the introduction of an Ombudsman for the private rented sector, as an additional mechanism for tenants to seek appropriate redress from their landlord.

“Improved access to data on the private rented sector and mandated landlord registration through the Property Portal will also increase councils’ oversight of and ability to enforce against the small minority of landlords guilty of criminal behaviour.

“The LGA will continue to work with the Government to ensure that councils have the right powers, skills, capacity and resources to undertake effective enforcement activity to improve standards in the private rented sector.”

