WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Renters’ Reform Bill: LGA statement
Cllr Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the announcement of the Renters’ Reform Bill
“We are pleased to see that the Renters’ Reform Bill will take steps to ensure private renters have a home that is safe and stable, increasing the rights of tenants and enabling people to better hold their landlord to account.
“The removal of ‘no fault’ evictions is a significant step towards tackling our national homelessness crisis, and we are also glad to see the introduction of an Ombudsman for the private rented sector, as an additional mechanism for tenants to seek appropriate redress from their landlord.
“Improved access to data on the private rented sector and mandated landlord registration through the Property Portal will also increase councils’ oversight of and ability to enforce against the small minority of landlords guilty of criminal behaviour.
“The LGA will continue to work with the Government to ensure that councils have the right powers, skills, capacity and resources to undertake effective enforcement activity to improve standards in the private rented sector.”
Government introduces landmark reforms to deliver fairer ...
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF - Millions of children at risk in Myanmar and Bangladesh in the aftermath of Cyclone17/05/2023 15:25:00
The trail of destruction left by Cyclone Mocha – which tore through parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday – is causing severe disruption to the lives of millions of vulnerable children and families, including many already living in dire conditions. Even as the worst of the storm has passed, the risk of landslides remains high, and further dangers, including waterborne diseases, will likely grow in the days ahead.
UNICEF - 100 days after earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria, millions of children continue to face desperate conditions17/05/2023 14:25:00
One hundred days after the deadliest earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria’s recent history, millions of children and families are struggling to rebuild their lives, with 2.5 million children in Türkiye and 3.7 million in Syria in need of continued humanitarian assistance.
CIPD - Fundamental dynamics of the post-pandemic labour market remain the same, with strong demand for staff but limited candidates17/05/2023 13:25:00
Jonathan Boys, labour market economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development responds to yesterday’s ONS labour market figures
Working people “pushed to breaking point”, says TUC16/05/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures, which show that real weekly wages are down £19 per week over the past year.
UK Space Agency: UK leads Europe in race for space investment, new report finds16/05/2023 12:15:00
A PwC-UK Space Agency report reveals the UK is the most attractive destination for private investment in space after the US.
CBI responds to quarterly GDP figures15/05/2023 14:05:00
CBI recently (12 May 2023) responded to quarterly GDP figures.
LGA - Over 50 per cent increase needed on planning fees for councils to break even15/05/2023 10:25:00
Plans to increase planning fees by 35 per cent will not be enough to prevent a significant national shortfall or solve capacity issues in the sector, the Local Government Association has warned.
Despite the UK economy flatlining for a year, Sunak has no plan to stimulate growth12/05/2023 14:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on GDP figures published today (Friday), showing growth of only 0.1% for the first quarter of 2023, and a fall of 0.3% into March.
New TUC poll: 2 in 3 young women have experienced sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse at work12/05/2023 11:25:00
Poll of more than 1,000 women finds 3 in 5 women say they have experienced harassment at work – rising to almost 2 in 3 women aged 25 to 34.
“Our bleakest-ever start to the year” - number of people helped by Citizens Advice at record high12/05/2023 10:05:00
The number of people helped by Citizens Advice hit a record high during the first four months of 2023. That's according to stark new figures released yesterday by the charity that reveal the enormous pressures facing households