Renters reminded of rights before rent cap ends

Tenants’ rights in Scotland continue to be strongest in the UK.

Private renters are being urged to know their rights before the emergency rent cap and additional evictions protections in Scotland come to an end from 1 April.

Tenants in Scotland have some of the strongest rights of any part of the UK, an awareness raising campaign will highlight those rights and what tenants should expect from their landlords, including:

the right to ask for a review of a rent increase

protection from illegal evictions or being asked to leave a property without proper notice

a landlord giving a tenant the correct notice period before increasing rent

ensuring rented homes are maintained to an acceptable standard

Tenants and landlords are also reminded that the emergency rent cap is still in place until 1 April, so all rent increase notices for private residential tenancies issued before then must still comply with the current cap of 3%. Rent increases proposed after that date still need to give 3 months’ notice, and tenants can seek a review of increases they are concerned about.

On a visit to Clackmannanshire Citizens’ Advice Bureau, where he spoke to rent advisors, Tenants’ Rights Minister Patrick Harvie said:

“Our emergency legislation has led the way in the UK in capping most in-tenancy rent increases, protecting tenants across Scotland from the worst impacts of the cost-of-living crisis.

“The emergency nature of the legislation, which was approved by parliament, means the rent cap cannot be extended beyond 31 March. But tenants still have significant rights from before the emergency act, and we have made use of powers to make sure any rent rises are more manageable.

“Subject to parliamentary approval, the system of checking rent rises will be adjusted from 1 April so that rents are not simply jumping to market levels in all cases in one step.

“I would encourage anyone who is currently renting or about to enter the rental market to check the rights that exist to protect them from unfair practices.”

Citizens Advice Scotland spokesperson Emma Jackson said:

“It’s so important that people understand their rights around private rents once the rent cap ends. If you think your landlord has put up the rent by too much after 1 April you can apply to Rent Service Scotland to see if it is a fair rise.

“The reality is the cost-of-living crisis has left a lot of people struggling to afford essential bills like energy and rent, and the Citizens Advice network can help with broader advice to increase how much money you have coming in each month or cutting bills.”

Background

Renter's rights - Renters' rights (campaign.gov.scot)

Illustrative rent increase calculator

Changes from 1 April 2024 - Cost of living: rent and eviction - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Private tenants rights: summary - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)