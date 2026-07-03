Renters’ rights – Government needs to go further to ensure tenants are protected, says Housing Committee

The government’s reforms to renters’ rights are welcome but further steps are needed to protect tenants, including the most vulnerable, says the cross-party Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee in a report published today.

The Housing conditions in the Private Rented Sector report recommends the government introduce incentives for landlords, and strengthen the deterrents against breaches, to speed up compliance with the new Decent Homes Standard ahead of the 2035 deadline.

The report also recommends the government roll out Awaab's Law in the private rented sector in 2026 to ensure that legal timescales for landlords to resolve hazards are fully in place across the private rented sector by the end of 2028/29.

Chair comment

Florence Eshalomi MP, Chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee said:

“The government’s reforms to renters’ rights are welcome and can make an important contribution to improving housing conditions for tenants, helping people to live in safe and secure homes where they are treated fairly by their landlords.

“However, more needs to be done to ensure that the new tenants’ rights are enforceable and that landlords play by the rules. Stronger and more proactive regulation and enforcement of standards by local authorities is needed to improve conditions for tenants. The government needs to play its part by ensuring councils have the resources to do this job effectively and that the upcoming Private Rented Sector Database gives tenants the tools they need to check that their home is suitable and safe.

“Far too many private renters are living in homes that are sub-standard. Poor conditions in the rented sector are ultimately a symptom of the nation’s wider housing crisis, especially the lack of social and affordable housing. The government needs to come forward with the long-term housing strategy and set out a credible plan to address the drivers of poor housing conditions”.

Report findings

Too much onus remains on individuals to take action against their landlord, the report finds, either through to courts, by contacting their local authority or by approaching the ombudsman for redress. In addition to the New Burdens funding that has been provided so far, the report calls for the government to conduct and publish a full assessment of the resources and powers currently available to local authorities to regulate and enforce standards in the private rented sector.

On the government’s new minimum energy efficiency standard, the report expresses concern that its effectiveness could be undermined if local authorities are not adequately resourced to enforce it.

The report calls for the government to be more ambitious in its plans for the Private Rented Sector Database so it can act as a tool to drive up standards and give tenants comprehensive information on the fitness of landlords, the quality of homes, and enable the reporting of concerns.

Selective licensing remains a useful tool that local authorities can use to proactively target enforcement activity at areas with the poorest housing conditions. The report urges the government to make it easier for councils to use these powers by removing barriers that inhibit the uptake and effectiveness of these schemes. More targeted enforcement can help protect the most vulnerable tenants, who may struggle to advocate for themselves and exercise their rights.

The report calls on the government to complement the recent renters’ rights reforms by bringing forward measures to give greater protection to renters at the lowest end of the market, who are more vulnerable to rent increases and other potential unintended consequences. The committee warns that with many renters already struggling to afford their rent, retaliatory rent increases could act as a form of economic eviction. However, the committee does not believe that rent controls would be a proportionate step at this stage. Instead, the government’s immediate priority must be to ensure the protections that are in place against above-market rent increases through the First Tier Tribunal are functioning effectively.

The report reiterates the committee’s view that the government should unfreeze the Local Housing Allowance and ensure it matches at least the 30th percentile of market rents to protect households on lower incomes. Doing so will help reduce the risk of rent increases leading to households on the lowest incomes being displaced into poorer accommodation or made homeless.