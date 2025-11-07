National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Renters' Rights Act: Baroness Taylor addresses attendees at NRLA national conference
Baroness Taylor, the Government spokesperson for Housing in the House of Lords, addressed the conference via a pre-recorded statement, discussing the completion of the Renters’ Rights Act’s passage through Parliament.
Baroness Taylor told the conference that the passing of the Renters’ Rights Act into law marks a crucial moment for the private rented sector, describing it as a “truly transformational” reform.
Speaking to a packed auditorium of NRLA members, property professionals, and partner organisations, Baroness Taylor went on to thank the Association for the vital role it plays in ensuring these historic changes work for landlords and tenants alike.
She also acknowledged that the vast majority of landlords already provide good-quality homes and services, adding that the Act will deliver a modern system that works for both parties — ensuring landlords adapt to the removal of Section 21 while enabling them to regain possession of their properties if and when necessary.
While the Baroness confirmed she does not support rent controls, she vowed to ensure fair practice in the private rental market by ending rental bidding and rental discrimination.
Also in attendance at the recent conference was keynote speaker Sarah Beeny, who shared her personal journey in property, offered insights into the evolving housing market, and discussed the challenges and opportunities facing landlords today.
The NRLA’s 2025 conference and exhibition, hosted over 900 attendees throughout the course of the day, and was chaired by journalist and broadcaster Steph McGovern.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
“The NRLA conference has proven, once again, to be the highlight of the property year. It was a pleasure to meet with so many of our excellent NRLA members at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool.
“We were delighted to hear from Baroness Taylor acknowledge the NRLA’s hard work in ensuring the Renters’ Rights Act works for landlords and tenants alike.
“Most of all, the event was a reminder of why we do what we do — to ensure the rental market works efficiently for responsible landlords and tenants.”
