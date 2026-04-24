National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
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Renters’ Rights Act: More new documents added
The clock is ticking with just over a week to go until the first phase of the Renters’ Rights Act goes live. As the deadline nears, we have added yet more new documents to our exclusive – and free – landlord starter pack for new Assured Periodic Tenancies (APTs).
This will offer you everything you need to sign tenancies on or after 1st May including all the documentation as well as a downloadable start of tenancy checklist, which will help you ensure you have met your obligations and, importantly, secure a signed record from your tenants confirming that you have done so.
New documents added this week include:
- An addendum to tenancy agreements.
- Updated tenancy management letters.
- A new form for tenants to report ASB and how it's impacted on them.
An addendum to tenancy agreements
This document allows landlords to add terms to the NRLA tenancy templates. The page also includes example clauses that you may wish to include in your agreement.
Updated tenancy management letters
These include letters welcoming the tenant to the property, accessing the property for inspections and chasing up payments of rent arrears.
A new anti-social behaviour form
Anti-social behaviour is a mandatory possession ground, with ground 7a available to repossess due to antisocial behaviour committed by the tenant or any other person living with the tenant or visiting the property. It is also listed as a discretionary ground, ground 14, which is likely to be used when the anti-social behaviour is directed either at you or your agent. There is no notice period in either case, however, it is vital that evidence is carefully documented to be used successfully.
The new form is a template that guides tenants and neighbours on how to document their experience with anti-social behaviour. They should be sent the template and encouraged to fill it out each time they experience ASB.
Updated guidance
In preparation for the Renters’ Rights Act changes we have also updated our guidance on managing rent arrears in the private rented sector, whether to include bills in the rent, assigning a tenancy, and how the Renters’ Rights Act affects regulated tenancies.
More new guidance around increasing rent and seeking possession will be published next week once the new forms are available and the new rules come into effect.
More information
- To access the landlord starter pack click here.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/renters-rent-act-countdown-to-commencement-more-new-documents
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