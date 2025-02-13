National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Renters’ Rights Bill will fail without proper plan for enforcement
Reforms to the private rented sector will fail without a proper plan to improve enforcement against rogue and criminal landlords.
That’s the warning from the body representing responsible landlords as Peers prepare to debate the detail of the Renters’ Rights Bill.
The Bill includes major changes which councils will need to enforce. This includes a decent homes standard for the sector, measures to tackle dangerous damp and mould in homes, and the development of a new database of private rented housing.
In a report published yesterday the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) points to the pressures councils are already under even before the Bill is implemented.
Freedom of Information data shows that less than half of all fines levied against rogue landlords in England were collected between 2021 and 2023. Meanwhile, 49 per cent of English Councils had failed to issue a single fine against a rogue landlord during this time.
The Renters’ Rights Bill comes amidst a backdrop of one in four councils in England saying they will likely have to apply for emergency Government bailouts to stave off bankruptcy.
Councils are also being expected to do more at a time when many are already struggling to cope with the impact of reforms to the way they are organised, pressures to get more homes built, and the ongoing crisis in the adult social care system.
The NRLA is warning that councils will struggle to provide the time, focus or resources needed to enforce the Bill and tackle the minority of landlords bringing the sector into disrepute.
To address this, the NRLA is calling for:
- The Government to publish a full assessment of the resources local authority enforcement teams currently have, and will need, to enforce what is proposed in the Renters’ Rights Bill.
- Councils to be required to publish an annual report on enforcement activity related to the private rented sector.
- Measures to prevent duplication of efforts between the planned database of private sector landlords and properties and local landlord licensing schemes.
- The development of a new national post of Chief Environmental Health Officer to champion better enforcement.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“For too long the vast majority of decent, responsible landlords have been tarnished by the actions of a minority of rogue operators failing to provide good enough housing.
“If planned reforms are to work, councils need to up their game at finding and rooting out those who have no place renting property out and making it easier for the law-abiding majority providing decent and safe homes.
“Our report suggests local authorities will struggle to enforce much of what is in the Renters’ Rights Bill.
“Without further action, the only winners from all this will be the minority of unscrupulous landlords.”
Notes:
- The NRLA’s report on the need to improve enforcement in the private rented sector can be accessed here.
- According to data from the Local Government Association, one in four councils in England say they are likely to have to apply for emergency government bailout agreements to stave off bankruptcy in the next two financial years (2025/26 and 2026/27). See here.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/renters-rights-bill-will-fail-without-proper-plan-for-enforcement
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Landlords respond to Government's energy efficiency plans10/02/2025 15:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association has raised concerns over the government’s latest consultation on energy efficiency requirements for private rented homes, which requires all landlords to have a minimum EPC C grade to legally let their properties by 2030.
Landlords respond to Government's energy efficiency plans10/02/2025 11:10:00
The National Residential Landlords Association has raised concerns over the Government’s latest consultation on energy efficiency requirements for private rented homes, which requires all landlords to have a minimum EPC C grade to legally let their properties by 2030. While supporting the drive for greener housing, the NRLA emphasizes that achieving these targets requires a clear and practical strategy.
NRLA announces new partnership with Checkatrade22/01/2025 09:15:00
The NRLA recently (20 January 2025) announced that it has agreed a new partnership with Checkatrade, the UK’s leading platform for home improvements, that will benefit landlords seeking quality work on their rental homes and offer more jobs to tradespeople.
Rental reforms will make access to housing harder14/01/2025 14:15:00
As the Renters' Rights Bill reaches the next stage of the legislative process in the House of Commons, a range of organisations across the private rental market have issued a joint letter expressing their concerns as regards the Government’s proposal to restrict the amount of rent landlords can request ‘up front’.
Paying compensation to evicted tenants ‘absurd’ say landlords13/01/2025 14:15:00
Plans that would see landlords in Wales have to pay compensation to tenants who have been served with an eviction notice have been branded absurd by the NRLA.
Compensation to evicted tenants ‘absurd’ say landlords13/01/2025 10:10:00
The NRLA has provided its response to the Welsh Government accepting a number of recent recommendations made by the Senedd’s Housing & Local Government Select Committee on the future of the Welsh PRS.
NRLA responds to Renters' Rights Bill amendments09/01/2025 11:15:00
Following the publication of amendments to the Renters’ Rights Bill proposed by the Government, the NRLA has issued its response to the news that the Government seeks to restrict the amount of rent landlords can request ‘up front’ from tenants.
NRLA announces new partnership with Homebox09/12/2024 11:20:00
The NRLA has confirmed that it has agreed a new partnership with Homebox, the leading free utility management service that provides essential assistance to landlords and agents during the time-consuming transition period between tenancies.