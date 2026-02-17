National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
RentGuarantor becomes NRLA partner
The National Residential Landlords Association has announced a closer partnership with RentGuarantor.
Previously a recognised NRLA supplier, RentGuarantor is a trusted rent guarantor service that ensures a simple and straightforward process for both landlords and tenants, covering UK, international, student and working tenants.
This enhanced partnership recognises the additional challenges that many tenants will face in accessing the private-rented sector once rental reforms take hold later this year.
RentGuarantor’s aim is to help tenants move to a rental property, whilst providing landlords with increased financial security during the lifetime of their tenancies.
As a result of this partnership, the NRLA and RentGuarantor will create an education and training programme aimed at helping landlords to manage risk and protect their rental income.
Paul Foy, Chief Executive Officer of RentGuarantor, commented:
“To have the support and partnership of an organisation of the NRLA’s stature is testament to RentGuarantor’s position as one of the leaders in the industry, and the capacity for our service to help landlords across the country.
“Being a landlord in today’s property market extends far beyond collecting rent and managing maintenance – it’s about navigating risk and ensuring the financial sustainability of your property portfolio. This strategic partnership will aim to support landlords to manage, and excel, in this area.
“I look forward to working closely with the NRLA team to help provide educational tools to landlords whilst protecting their investments during this period of regulatory change.”
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the National Residential Landlords Association, commented:
“This new partnership with RentGuarantor will provide high quality guidance on guarantor arrangements, and vital options for prospective tenants during unprecedented regulatory upheaval.
“At a time of instability for the UK’s private rental market, it is vital that landlords are supported and at the top of their game at all times. RentGuarantor’s services and the comprehensive suite of educational tools that will result from our collaboration will help NRLA members to survive and thrive in 2026 and beyond.”
- If you have any queries in relation to this announcement, please contact the NRLA Press Office at press@nrla.org.uk
About the NRLA
The UK's largest membership organisation for private residential landlords, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) supports and represents more than 110,000 members across England and Wales.
About RentGuarantor
RentGuarantor provides a rent guarantee service to tenants wishing to rent property in the UK (currently excluding Northern Ireland) from the Private Rental Sector ("PRS"). It is an online service where applications are managed on a secure and bespoke digital platform designed and built by the Company. The goal is to make the process as simple as possible, with applications only taking a few minutes and RentGuarantor seeking to complete the application on the same day.
Notes to Editors
- RentGuarantor provides a range of benefits to landlords, including:
- Agents and landlords work to reduce failed tenancy agreements and void periods in your letting property.
- Guaranteed rental payments if the tenant is unable to pay, by stepping in to ensure landlords receive their payments while working with tenants to find solutions.
- Legal cover up to £10,000 for the eviction of tenants for non-payment.
- Cover up to 12 months’ rent losses, or a maximum of £120,000 per tenancy, whichever comes first.
- More confidence in tenant security, no more relying on personal guarantors.
- Fast tenant approvals, which typically occur within 24 hours.
- For more information about RentGuarantor, visit Guarantor for Rent in the UK | RentGuarantor
