Re-opening the Strait a global responsibility, Prime Minister set to tell world leaders

Critical discussions on the Strait of Hormuz are set to be hosted in Paris today.

Critical discussions on the Strait of Hormuz are set to be hosted in Paris today, as the Prime Minister and President Macron of France chair a virtual meeting of the new Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative

Security cooperation, critical supply chains and support to industry are on the agenda as leaders discuss joint efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait and mitigate global economic impacts

Prime Minister joined by the Foreign Secretary and Chief of Defence Staff as the government continues to defend British values and British incomes in the face of Iranian aggression

World leaders will come together this afternoon to establish an international mission to re-open the Strait of Hormuz.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will arrive in Paris later this morning (Friday 17 April) to co-host a virtual meeting of the Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative. Around 40 countries are expected to join the summit.

The leaders will focus on supporting the fragile ceasefire in the region and ensure shipping routes are reopened and secured through the Strait for the long term, complementing ongoing diplomatic efforts to reinforce peace.

Discussions will also include supporting the vital work of the International Maritime Organisation, who will dial into the call, to ensure the safety of seafarers and vessels.

The Prime Minister who visited the Gulf states last week has been laser-focused on ensuring all diplomatic, military and economic efforts are being made to support the ceasefire and protect people at home from the impact on the cost of living from the conflict.

The Prime Minister is expected to tell the Summit:

“The unconditional and immediate reopening of the Strait is a global responsibility, and we need to act to get global energy and trade flowing freely again.

“Emmanuel Macron and I are clear in our commitment to establish a multinational initiative to protect freedom of navigation.

“We must reassure commercial shipping and support mine clearance operations to ensure a return to global stability and security.”

Planning is underway now, with a view to deploying a combined military effort as soon as conditions allow. The international mission will be strictly defensive in nature.

Friday’s conference will be followed by a multi-national military planning summit at Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood next week.

Partners are also expected to step up engagement with the insurance industry to accelerate the mobilisation of commercial shipping when the conditions allow.

While in Paris, the Prime Minister and President Macron will also have a bilateral lunch. The leaders are expected to discuss Europe’s unwavering support for Ukraine, and shared challenges such as illegal migration, growth and stepping up European security.