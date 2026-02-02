Welsh Government
Repair Cafe Wales saves over one million kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, launches Fix it February at a pop-up repair café in Cardiff.
The year – round free repair service has now saved over one million kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions. This is equivalent to an average petrol car travelling 11.2 million miles or driving the length of the A470 more than 60,000 times.
Welsh Government investment of around £14 million through the Circular Economy Fund has helped establish more than 130 repair cafés nationwide, where skilled volunteers repair everything from broken zips to faulty toasters.
Wales already delivers world class municipal recycling, and the Beyond Recycling strategy sets out how the nation will move further up the waste hierarchy to create a culture where repair and reuse become second nature.
The Deputy First Minister said:
Wales is already second in the world for recycling, and now we are building a culture where repair and reuse become second nature. Reaching one million kilograms of carbon saved through our repair café network is an incredible milestone. When we repair rather than replace, we are tackling the climate and nature crisis and saving money. I am asking everyone in Wales to join Fix it February and give a broken item a second life for free."
Repair cafés deliver multiple benefits for Welsh communities. They reduce waste, help households save money, create opportunities for social connection and support skills development. Learning to repair promotes lifelong learning and contributes to Wales's green growth agenda.
Phoebe Brown, Director of Repair Café Wales, said:
This achievement reflects the dedication of volunteers and communities across Wales who are delivering real environmental and social benefits through repair. Repair cafés are about much more than fixing broken items. They help people save money, learn skills, and connect with their community whilst taking practical action on climate change. Fix it February is a brilliant opportunity for more people to get involved whether by visiting a repair café, learning new skills, or supporting a repair business in their local area.
The Welsh Government also funds Benthyg Cymru, a network of libraries where people can borrow items rather than buy them.
Community reuse projects operate across Wales, from community fridges in Monmouthshire to reuse activities at household waste recycling centres in Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
Find out where to get your items fixed for free (Repair Cafe Wales)
Find your nearest library of things (Benthyg)
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/repair-cafe-wales-saves-over-one-million-kilograms-carbon-dioxide-emissions
