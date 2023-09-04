Scottish Government
|Printable version
Repeat violence in Scotland: a qualitative approach
This report presents findings from a qualitative research study which explored peoples’ experiences of repeat, interpersonal violence. The research involved in-depth interviews with people who have lived experience of repeat violence and community stakeholders who support them.
Executive summary
Interpersonal repeat violent victimisation
The definition and conceptualisation of interpersonal repeat violent victimisation (RVV) is contested. Interpersonal violence refers to violence between individuals, often subdivided into community violence and violence against women and girls, including domestic abuse. These two forms of interpersonal violence are often studied separately, using divergent theoretical and methodological approaches (Batchelor et al. 2019). Mainstream research on RVV is largely quantitative in orientation, counting recurrent incidences of the same type of violent offence against the same target and identifying risk factors that make some people more prone to victimisation than others. Feminist research on men's violence against women and girls more often draws on qualitative methods to explore experiences of overlapping and intersecting forms of violence, conceptualising repeat physical violence as part of a process of coercive control located within a context of gendered inequality and norms.
Building on these insights, the current research adopts a qualitative approach to unpack patterns of RVV evident in official statistics on non-sexual violence in Scotland. Unlike survey research, which asks respondents to self-report the number of incidents they have experienced over a specified period, typically the previous 12 months, the present study acknowledges the impact of repeat violence and associated trauma on memory, imposing no time limit on participants' experiences. As a result, whilst we invited participants to reflect on recent experiences of physical violence, they also often related experiences of other forms of violence, experienced across the life course.
Background
Within the official crime groupings in Scotland, interpersonal violence is categorised under 'non-sexual crimes of violence', which includes murder and culpable homicide, assault, robbery, crimes recorded under the Domestic Abuse Act 2018, threats and extortion, and stalking. Non-sexual violence in Scotland has fallen significantly since 2008/09 but remained broadly stable over the last decade (Scottish Government 2023a). The most recent data from the Scottish Crime and Justice Survey (Scottish Government 2021) showed that in 2019/20 the likelihood of experiencing violent crime (including assault and robbery) was highest for men, those living in deprived areas, and those living in urban locations. Victims of repeated incidences (i.e., those experiencing two or more violent crimes) accounted for two-thirds (65%) of the violent crime experienced in 2019/20. Experiences of partner abuse (including psychological and physical abuse) were highest amongst women, those aged 16 to 24 years, and those living in deprived areas. In 2018/20 three in ten respondents (31%) who experienced partner abuse within the 12 months prior to interview had experienced more than one incident; around two-thirds (67%) also experienced at least one incident prior to this period.
In response to these patterns, the Scottish Government commissioned qualitative research to better understand repeat violent victimisation, informed by the social-ecological model (Powell et al. 1999) adopted by public health approaches to violence prevention, which regards interpersonal violence as the outcome of the complex interplay between individual, relationship, community, and societal factors. A public health approach to violence prevention focuses on preventing violence by addressing underlying causes at each of these levels.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Seizing Scotland’s economic potential to help reduce poverty04/09/2023 15:05:00
Scottish Government investment in the years ahead will be prioritised on measures that help grow Scotland’s economy, tackle poverty and deliver high quality public services, the First Minister has said.
Tackling poverty and growing the economy04/09/2023 10:20:00
First Minister to publish first Programme for Government.
Supporting innovation01/09/2023 12:05:00
Libraries across Scotland can apply to the Public Library Improvement Fund to help finance creative projects and sustainable services.
Next chapter for Reading Schools01/09/2023 09:25:00
More pupils to benefit from ‘transformative’ programme.
Short Term Lets Licensing Statistics, to 31 March 202331/08/2023 15:05:00
There has been a total of 2,587 valid applications for short term lets licences received by local authorities up to 31 March 2023, according to statistics published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician, with 1,178 applications received during the quarter Oct to Dec 2022 and 1,409 received during Jan to Mar 2023.
One month before short-term lets licensing deadline31/08/2023 12:05:00
The Scottish Government has reminded short-term let operators in Scotland to apply for a licence before the 1 October deadline, highlighting that no application so far has been rejected.
Kickstarting new businesses30/08/2023 15:20:00
Groups can bid for grants to develop entrepreneurial ideas.
Monthly GDP Estimates for June30/08/2023 14:15:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Scottish Child Payment reaches more than 316,00030/08/2023 11:05:00
New figures show 13,000 rise in children and young people benefitting.