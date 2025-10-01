Welsh Government
Replacement Dee bridge hits next milestone
Plans to build a replacement A494 River Dee Bridge have reached the next milestone with publication of the draft Orders.
The Orders are a key legal document that set out in detail the proposals for the bridge, including the route it will take, the land that will need to be purchased and changes to existing roads.
The public will be invited to give their view on the Orders and have the option to formally support or object to the plans or suggest an alternative.
The consultation period started yesterday (Tuesday 30 September) and is open until Tuesday 11 November 2025.
If the draft Orders are supported, building work on a replacement bridge could start as early as Autumn 2026, with the bridge opening to the public after Autumn 2029.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates yesterday said:
Fixing our roads is a priority for this government and we are making progress with the plans for a replacement for the A494 Dee Bridge.
I urge local people and people who use the bridge on a regular basis to take part in the consultation and have their say - we will listen carefully to people’s views.
The preferred options chosen to replace the current A494 River Dee Bridge include:
- building a brand-new bridge to the southeast of the existing one
- improvement works on the highway approaches to the bridge and surrounding areas
- new and improved walking and cycling paths, enhanced landscaping and biodiversity features, and better highway infrastructure
Importantly, most of the construction will happen away from the current road, so the A494 can stay open for the majority of the work — keeping disruption to a minimum.
More information about the draft Orders is available online at A494 River Dee bridge | GOV.WALES. The Orders are also available to the public for the duration of the consultation at Deeside Library and the Welsh Government Llandudno Junction Office.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/replacement-dee-bridge-hits-next-milestone
