Report by OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities, October 2025: UK statement to the OSCE

Ambassador Holland thanks the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities for his work to promote the rights of people belonging to national minorities and urges continued prioritisation of support for Ukraine against Russian aggression (30 October 2025).

Thank you, Mr Chair.

High Commissioner, dear Christophe, welcome back to the Permanent Council, and thank you for your latest report. And congratulations on the impressive pace with which you have started this role.

The UK remains a strong supporter of your mandate and appreciates the work that you and your team do to promote the rights of people belonging to national minorities.

We agree with you that your role in conflict prevention is as important as ever in today’s challenging security environment and recognise that quiet diplomacy remains a vital characteristic of your mandate. You have our trust to fulfil it with professionalism and integrity in the way that you judge most appropriate.

High Commissioner, in your statement you reference ‘The Bolzano/Bozen Recommendations on National Minorities in Inter-State Relations’ and the responsibility of States to act as responsible members of the international community when it comes to minorities under the jurisdiction of other States. As we all know, Russia has long weaponised the issue of minority rights, using it to manipulate and control.

Protecting Russian-speakers in Ukraine formed part of Moscow’s fabricated pretext for its full-scale invasion in 2022. In reality, Russian-speakers have suffered greatly as a result of this war.

We welcome your continued engagement with and support to Ukraine and encourage your office’s continued focus on the situation in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories. We condemn Russia’s systematic attempt to erase Ukrainian identity in these areas, including forced passportisation and the deportation of children. The deeply concerning situation in Crimea, including widescale repression of Crimean Tatars, has been well documented by numerous independent organisations over many years.

We welcome your recent visits to Serbia, Kosovo and Kazakhstan and your ongoing engagement with the relevant authorities in Moldova. These efforts are crucial for promoting social cohesion and resilience. As noted earlier this month, we are concerned about security and political developments which have impacted on intercommunity relations in Kosovo. So, we welcome your engagement with Kosovo authorities towards improving consultations with non-majority communities prior to implementing policies affecting them.

The UK also values your office’s continued attention to the intersectionality of gender and national minorities. It is in all our interests that we fully support women’s and girls’ full, equal and meaningful participation in all aspects of public life, including in peace and security.

High Commissioner, dear Christophe, you and your team have the full support and confidence of the United Kingdom as you continue your vital work. Thank you.

