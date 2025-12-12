Report by OSCE Special Representative on Combatting Trafficking in Human Beings: UK Statement

The UK reaffirms our thanks to Special Representative Dr Kari Johnstone for the work of her Office (11 December 2025).

Thank you Chair and thank you, Special Representative, for your report. The UK recognises and welcomes the valuable contribution of your Office to anti-trafficking efforts across the OSCE region.

It is critical that we continue to monitor emerging risks of trafficking and exploitation resulting from conflicts and humanitarian crises. Russia’s war against Ukraine leaves many vulnerable, particularly women and children. Russian authorities have forcibly deported over 19,500 Ukrainian children to Russia or the temporarily occupied territories. We must strengthen protection measures, and we commend your Office’s efforts in supporting states to do so. With that in mind what innovative approaches can you see frontline actors adopting to detect and prevent trafficking during humanitarian and conflict crises, and how can these practices be scaled across the OSCE region?

In line with the UK’s commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goal Target 8.7, we work with international partners, including the OSCE, to eradicate modern slavery, forced labour, and human trafficking. We face increasingly complex forms of exploitation, including a rise in trafficking for forced criminality. The UK is proud to support your Office’s work on forced criminality in online scamming operations. We must enhance prevention, early identification, and reintegration for victims and survivors across the OSCE region.

We also welcome your Office’s efforts to include survivors and those with lived experience. Their voices and expertise are vital to tackling and preventing modern slavery. The UK is supporting UNDP to develop guidance for investors on engaging survivors in human rights due diligence and grievance mechanisms.

Special Representative, thank you again for your report. It highlights the impressive contributions of your Office and reminds OSCE states of the need for greater cooperation on this agenda. We look forward to continued UK engagement with your Office to support its valuable work.