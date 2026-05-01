Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Report by the Acting Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova: UK statement, April 2026
UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford, yesterday welcomed the OSCE Mission's work to facilitate the resumption of in‑person 1+1 meetings, monitoring of the Security Zone and efforts to advance human rights and fundamental freedoms.
Thank you, Acting Head of Mission, for your report and clear presentation today. The United Kingdom continues to strongly support the OSCE Mission’s vital role in Moldova – one that remains all the more important given the continued impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and the fragile regional security environment.
We particularly welcome your Mission’s work in facilitating the resumption of in‑person 1+1 meetings between the Chief Negotiators of Chisinau and Tiraspol in February and April. These meetings are an important step forward after a prolonged period of stagnation, and underline the importance of sustained, direct dialogue in unlocking meaningful progress. We also note positively the increased activity of the Working Groups, which provide a practical avenue to address issues affecting people’s daily lives.
The UK commends the Mission’s continued monitoring work in the Security Zone. Its impartial presence and rapid response capacity remain critical to preserving stability and reducing the risk of incidents escalating, particularly given the volatile wider security context.
We reiterate our longstanding concern over the continued presence of Russian military forces in Transnistria, which remains inconsistent with Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We underline the importance of the full and unconditional withdrawal of these forces and associated ammunition stockpiles, in line with international commitments.
We appreciate the Mission’s efforts to advance human rights and fundamental freedoms, including its engagement on individual cases of detention, on freedom of movement, media access, and access to education. We note the humanitarian progress achieved during the reporting period, while reiterating the importance of upholding OSCE human dimension commitments and resolving outstanding concerns.
We also welcome the Mission’s work to support the implementation of agreed measures under the Berlin‑plus package, which continue to deliver tangible benefits for communities on both banks of the river Nistru. Practical cooperation on issues such as education, vehicle registration and access to land remains essential to building confidence and trust over time.
The UK further recognises the value of the Mission’s project work including on environmental cooperation along the Nistru, as well as healthcare access, gender equality and Holocaust education, all of which demonstrate how cooperation can bring real benefits even in a protracted conflict context.
Looking ahead, the United Kingdom encourages both Chisinau and Tiraspol to build on the renewed momentum, engaging constructively and in good faith in all established formats. We stand ready to continue supporting the Mission in its efforts to facilitate a comprehensive, peaceful and sustainable settlement that fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognised borders.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/report-by-the-acting-head-of-the-osce-mission-to-moldova-uk-statement-april-2026
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