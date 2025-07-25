Report by the Acting Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe: UK Response, July 2025

Ambassador Holland yesterday welcomed the OSCE Programme Office's engagement with the Government of Tajikistan during the reporting period, and its continued focus on promoting gender equality, fostering cross-border cooperation and supporting penal reforms.

Thank you, Madam Chair.

I warmly welcome Ms. Turcan to the Permanent Council and thank you for stepping into the leadership role during this transitional period. Strong leadership and reliable resourcing are essential for OSCE field missions to function effectively. We again urge participating States to resolve the budget impasse and ensure all OSCE institutions – including the Border Management Staff College – are adequately funded.

I would like to highlight several areas of the Programme Office’s work that are of particular importance to the UK.

First, the Mission’s efforts to promote gender equality and support survivors of domestic violence through Women’s Resource Centres and police capacity building. These centres provide vital shelter and services, helping women escape cycles of abuse and rebuild their lives. The UK remains deeply committed to addressing gender-based violence.

Second, the Programme Office’s role in fostering cross-border cooperation and regional security. We commend Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic for their leadership in peacefully resolving border disputes. These diplomatic achievements underscore the value of dialogue. The UK remains committed to working with Tajikistan, its neighbours, and the OSCE to address regional challenges, including those stemming from Afghanistan.

Third, we commend the Mission’s work in the human dimension, particularly on penal reform and embedding human rights in government training. We also welcome efforts to strengthen media standards. We note with regret that ODIHR’s observation mission were unable to implement their mandate for the elections in March and encourage all relevant parties to facilitate the required access in the future.

I would also like to commend the Government of Tajikistan for their continued leadership on climate and water security, not least demonstrated by their co-hosting of the International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation earlier this year resulting in the adoption of the Dushanbe Declaration. As climate change makes water access more competitive and harder to manage, cooperation and solutions become more vital.

Finally, we support Tajikistan’s ambitions for sustainable economic growth. Achieving this requires a stable, transparent investment climate grounded in the rule of law. This will attract quality foreign investment and create clean, inclusive growth for Tajik citizens.

Madam Chair, in closing, I thank Ms. Turcan again for her report and wish her continued success.

Thank you.