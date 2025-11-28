Report by the Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities: UK Statement November 2025

Ambassador Holland thanks the Coordinator of Economic and Environmental activities for his office's work on mitigating the environmental impacts of Russia's war on Ukraine, and for their vital work on migration issues (27 November 2025).

Thank you Mr Chair, and thank you Ambassador Dzhusupov for your presentation and for being here once again.

Since your last address to the Permanent Council, we have continued to see the devastating effects of Russia’s brutal and illegal war of aggression. Each day there is yet more impact on Ukraine’s - and the OSCE region’s - economy and environment. We are pleased to see in your report how your office is working to mitigate the effects of the war, which stretch right across the OSCE’s comprehensive concept of security.

Your focus on Economic Good Governance is also particularly crucial. The OCEEA’s initiatives to combat corruption, money laundering, and the financing of terrorism are vital for promoting transparency and integrity within the region. The UK is proud to support the ExB project “Innovative Policy Solutions to Mitigate Money Laundering Risks of Virtual Assets” to build capacity in Central Asia, Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus, to deal with this fast-evolving area.

The UK is also pleased to be able to continue to support your office’s work on migration issues. My thanks again to you and your team for the excellent launch event last week of the report on “Climate Change, Human Mobility and Security Pathways for regional co-operation” as well as for the report on “Migration Trends across the OSCE, 2015–2025”. The OSCE’s comprehensive approach to security uniquely positions the Organization to treat migration as a critical security factor. I encourage you all to attend our side event at the Ministerial Council next week where we will also look at the unique role of the OSCE in addressing irregular migration and border security challenges.

Ambassador Dzhusupov, thank you once again for your report, and we look forward to supporting you and your able team in the months ahead.