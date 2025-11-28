Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Report by the Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities: UK Statement November 2025
Ambassador Holland thanks the Coordinator of Economic and Environmental activities for his office's work on mitigating the environmental impacts of Russia's war on Ukraine, and for their vital work on migration issues (27 November 2025).
Thank you Mr Chair, and thank you Ambassador Dzhusupov for your presentation and for being here once again.
Since your last address to the Permanent Council, we have continued to see the devastating effects of Russia’s brutal and illegal war of aggression. Each day there is yet more impact on Ukraine’s - and the OSCE region’s - economy and environment. We are pleased to see in your report how your office is working to mitigate the effects of the war, which stretch right across the OSCE’s comprehensive concept of security.
Your focus on Economic Good Governance is also particularly crucial. The OCEEA’s initiatives to combat corruption, money laundering, and the financing of terrorism are vital for promoting transparency and integrity within the region. The UK is proud to support the ExB project “Innovative Policy Solutions to Mitigate Money Laundering Risks of Virtual Assets” to build capacity in Central Asia, Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus, to deal with this fast-evolving area.
The UK is also pleased to be able to continue to support your office’s work on migration issues. My thanks again to you and your team for the excellent launch event last week of the report on “Climate Change, Human Mobility and Security Pathways for regional co-operation” as well as for the report on “Migration Trends across the OSCE, 2015–2025”. The OSCE’s comprehensive approach to security uniquely positions the Organization to treat migration as a critical security factor. I encourage you all to attend our side event at the Ministerial Council next week where we will also look at the unique role of the OSCE in addressing irregular migration and border security challenges.
Ambassador Dzhusupov, thank you once again for your report, and we look forward to supporting you and your able team in the months ahead.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/report-by-the-coordinator-of-osce-economic-and-environmental-activities-uk-statement-november-2025
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK welcomes US and Ukrainian work towards a just and lasting peace and underlines continued support for Ukraine against Russian aggression: UK statement to the OSCE28/11/2025 16:20:00
Ambassador Holland recently (27 November 2025) welcomed the meaningful progress between the US and Ukraine on delivering a just and lasting peace.
UK reaffirms indivisibility of Helsinki principles amid ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE27/11/2025 15:10:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford reaffirms commitment to the Helsinki Final Act as the cornerstone of European security. UK condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and calls for full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and indivisible security.
We encourage the Libyan authorities to continue working with the Court to ensure those subject to ICC warrants are surrendered: UK statement at the UN Security Council27/11/2025 13:05:00
Statement given recently (25 November 2025) by Legal Adviser Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
UK-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue 2025: joint statement27/11/2025 09:20:00
The UK Foreign Secretary and Minister Hamish Falconer, along with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, co-chaired the UK-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue on 24 November 2025.
UK and Overseas Territories leaders unite in London to strengthen historic partnership26/11/2025 10:25:00
Overseas Territories Minister Stephen Doughty will host the annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) as the UK reaffirms its strong commitment to its overseas family.
Twenty-Five years of Women Peace and Security25/11/2025 16:20:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper MP yesterday delivered a speech commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Women Peace and Security agenda.
The United Kingdom will continue to work with all partners to implement Resolution 2803 and to forge a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians, anchored in a two-state solution: UK statement at the UN Security Council25/11/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.
UK Right of Reply on behalf of AUKUS partners to the IAEA Board of Governors, November 202524/11/2025 14:10:00
Agenda Item 7: Transfer of the nuclear materials in the context of AUKUS and its safeguards in all aspects of the NPT (21 November 2025).