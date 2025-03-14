Report by the Director of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR): UK response, March 2025.

Ambassador Neil Holland reaffirms UK support for the OSCE human dimension and calls on Russia and Belarus to cease human rights violations.

Thank you, Mr Chair. Director Telalian, welcome and thank you for your report. I hear congratulations are in order, so congratulations on receiving an honorary degree from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki earlier this week – showing your expertise is valued outside as well as within this Council.

No one country has all the answers to global human rights challenges. That is why – as participating States – we agreed that implementation of OSCE human dimension commitments requires ongoing commitment and attention from all participating States and is not solely a matter of internal policy.

The United Kingdom will continue to engage with ODIHR and RFOM in respect of our own approach to human rights, the rule of law and democracy. We see strong synergies between your mandate and our priorities and principles, which include consistency – between domestic policy and what the UK stands for internationally; partnership – listening to others, working together to achieve shared goals; and openness – including towards civil society.

We commend your work to defend civic space and fundamental freedoms, to uphold the rule of law, to champion equal rights for all and to support effective, accountable and inclusive institutions. Rest assured of the UK’s continued support, in this Council and elsewhere.

I am delighted to be able to confirm today that the UK will continue its practice of providing extrabudgetary support for ODIHR’s work during the next three years. I would add that an agreed 2025 Unified Budget is vital. I urge all participating States to stop politicising the budget process and join consensus on a budget for this year

Director, your report leaves no room for doubt. Human rights and fundamental freedoms face growing challenges across our region. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the human rights situation in the Temporarily Occupied Territories has deteriorated significantly, with negative impacts of Russian aggression being felt across Ukraine. We welcome ODIHR’s contribution to monitoring and documenting violations of international law, including mistreatment of civilians and prisoners of war. We continue to support ODIHR’s contribution to international accountability efforts.

In Russia, internal repression has enabled external aggression within our region and undermined our collective security. I call on Russia and Belarus to cease internal repression and release all political prisoners now.

I regret that a number of participating States have failed to co-operate fully with ODIHR on international election observation. Fulfilling these necessary conditions is part of meeting our shared OSCE principles and commitments. I call on the countries concerned to provide the necessary conditions for effective and unrestricted operation of future election observation missions and to engage with ODIHR in support of free and fair elections.

Civic space continues to be challenged across our region, including in Georgia. The UK condemns violence against protestors and use of arbitrary detention and physical violence to silence critics of the Georgian Dream government. Individuals responsible for the unlawful use of force must be held accountable. As a fellow OSCE participating State, we will explore all mechanisms in the OSCE context going forward and encourage Georgia to return to the path of European integration that the vast majority of Georgians desire.

Director, Mr Chair. Thank you very much.