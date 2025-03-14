Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Report by the Director of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR): UK response, March 2025.
Ambassador Neil Holland reaffirms UK support for the OSCE human dimension and calls on Russia and Belarus to cease human rights violations.
Thank you, Mr Chair. Director Telalian, welcome and thank you for your report. I hear congratulations are in order, so congratulations on receiving an honorary degree from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki earlier this week – showing your expertise is valued outside as well as within this Council.
No one country has all the answers to global human rights challenges. That is why – as participating States – we agreed that implementation of OSCE human dimension commitments requires ongoing commitment and attention from all participating States and is not solely a matter of internal policy.
The United Kingdom will continue to engage with ODIHR and RFOM in respect of our own approach to human rights, the rule of law and democracy. We see strong synergies between your mandate and our priorities and principles, which include consistency – between domestic policy and what the UK stands for internationally; partnership – listening to others, working together to achieve shared goals; and openness – including towards civil society.
We commend your work to defend civic space and fundamental freedoms, to uphold the rule of law, to champion equal rights for all and to support effective, accountable and inclusive institutions. Rest assured of the UK’s continued support, in this Council and elsewhere.
I am delighted to be able to confirm today that the UK will continue its practice of providing extrabudgetary support for ODIHR’s work during the next three years. I would add that an agreed 2025 Unified Budget is vital. I urge all participating States to stop politicising the budget process and join consensus on a budget for this year
Director, your report leaves no room for doubt. Human rights and fundamental freedoms face growing challenges across our region. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the human rights situation in the Temporarily Occupied Territories has deteriorated significantly, with negative impacts of Russian aggression being felt across Ukraine. We welcome ODIHR’s contribution to monitoring and documenting violations of international law, including mistreatment of civilians and prisoners of war. We continue to support ODIHR’s contribution to international accountability efforts.
In Russia, internal repression has enabled external aggression within our region and undermined our collective security. I call on Russia and Belarus to cease internal repression and release all political prisoners now.
I regret that a number of participating States have failed to co-operate fully with ODIHR on international election observation. Fulfilling these necessary conditions is part of meeting our shared OSCE principles and commitments. I call on the countries concerned to provide the necessary conditions for effective and unrestricted operation of future election observation missions and to engage with ODIHR in support of free and fair elections.
Civic space continues to be challenged across our region, including in Georgia. The UK condemns violence against protestors and use of arbitrary detention and physical violence to silence critics of the Georgian Dream government. Individuals responsible for the unlawful use of force must be held accountable. As a fellow OSCE participating State, we will explore all mechanisms in the OSCE context going forward and encourage Georgia to return to the path of European integration that the vast majority of Georgians desire.
Director, Mr Chair. Thank you very much.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/report-by-the-director-of-the-osces-office-for-democratic-institutions-and-human-rights-odihr-uk-response-march-2025
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Joint statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Charlevoix14/03/2025 16:25:00
A joint statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Charlevoix
G7 united against conflict at Quebec Summit14/03/2025 12:25:00
The Foreign Secretary is in Charlevoix, Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministerial Meeting.
UK and Nordic-Baltic Eight Ministerial Roundtable: Joint Statement12/03/2025 11:15:00
On Tuesday 11 March, UK Minister for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, chaired a roundtable with Nordic and Baltic counterparts to discuss support for Ukraine, security in Northern Europe, and tackling hybrid threats.
New UK–Japan Economic Partnership to propel growth06/03/2025 14:10:00
Foreign Secretary and Business Secretary travel to Japan for the Economic 2+2, a new way for the UK and Japan to coordinate international economic policy.
India expands UK footprint as £41 billion partnership boosts countries' growth05/03/2025 16:15:00
Britain and India bolster trade ties during Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar's visit to UK.
This resolution retains a powerful package of sanctions to further degrade Al-Shabaab: UK statement at the UN Security Council04/03/2025 14:10:00
Explanation of vote by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, following the vote on the UN Security Council Resolution 2776 on Al-Shabaab Sanctions (03 March 2025).
UK concludes presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance04/03/2025 10:25:00
After a successful year as Chair of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, the UK hands over the presidency to Israel on 3 March 2025.
Conclusion of UK presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance: Lord Pickles’ speech03/03/2025 15:15:15
International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Chair Lord Pickles spoke about the UK’s achievements over the past year and handed over the presidency to Israel.
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement at the Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner's Report on Myanmar03/03/2025 14:10:00
UK Statement at the 58 Human Rights Council during the Interactive Dialogue on on the High Commissioner's Report on Myanmar. Delivered by UK Ambassador for Human Rights to the UN, Eleanor Sanders.