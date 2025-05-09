Report by the Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova: UK statement, May 2025

Ambassador Holland welcomes the work of the OSCE Mission towards preventing escalation and finding practical solutions to issues, amid the challenging backdrop of energy shortages during the reporting period (08 May 2025).

Thank you, Mr Chair.

I would like to offer a warm welcome to Ambassador Keiderling for the final time at the Permanent Council as Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova. Thank you to you and your team for the Mission’s work over the last six months, and for the comprehensive presentation this morning.

The United Kingdom fully supports the work of the Mission towards preventing escalation, mitigating a deterioration of relations between Chisinau and Tiraspol and finding practical solutions to the challenges of everyday life for all citizens on both banks of the Nistru. We regret Russia’s continued instrumentalisation of the Mission’s mandate and reiterate our call for a return to a full 12-month directive to ensure the Mission has the stability and predictability it needs to fulfil its vital role.

The UK commends the Mission’s efforts across its three lines of action during the reporting period, amid the challenging backdrop of energy shortages on both banks. We appreciate the constructive engagement between Chisinau and Tiraspol and the Mission’s role in facilitating dialogue through the Chief Negotiators and Working Groups. We also welcome the engagement of Special Representative Thomas Lenk during this period.

The UK again notes the lack of progress Russia has made in withdrawing its illegally stationed troops from Moldovan sovereign territory, which runs in direct contradiction to other efforts. Russia must remove its forces without delay and present a considered proposal to resume the process of removal and destruction of ammunition from the Cobasna site.

As our Foreign Secretary stated during his visit to Moldova in November, the UK will not stand by as the Kremlin attempts to undermine democracy, stability and security across Europe. As shown by the signing last year of the UK-Moldova Defence and Security Partnership, the UK is strengthening its commitment to Moldova’s security. At the UK-Moldova Strategic Dialogue yesterday, our officials were proud to reaffirm UK support on cyber, counter-disinformation and judicial cooperation to help Moldova to defend its democratic institutions from malign interference.

To conclude, Ambassador Keiderling, the UK highly appreciates the energy and dedication that you have brought to the role and towards advancing a peaceful resolution. As we look ahead to parliamentary elections in September, the United Kingdom will continue to support the OSCE Mission in fulfilling its mandate, and to support peace and stability for the people of Moldova.