Report by the Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova: UK statement, November 2026

Ambassador Holland welcomes the OSCE Mission to Moldova's vital contribution to stability, dialogue and confidence-building, and the renewed direct engagement between Chisinau and Tiraspol.

Thank you, Mr Chair.

Ambassador Smith, welcome to the Permanent Council. Thank you for your report and for the excellent work of your team during this reporting period.

The United Kingdom strongly supports the OSCE Mission to Moldova and its vital contribution to stability, dialogue and confidence-building. At a time of heightened regional insecurity, the Mission’s presence and independent monitoring remain indispensable. We reiterate our call for participating States to agree a return to a full 12-month mandate extension to ensure the Mission has the stability and predictability it needs to fulfil its vital role.

We welcome the renewed direct engagement between Chisinau and Tiraspol, including the 1+1 meeting on 24 September and the increased activity of the Working Groups. These formats provide practical avenues for addressing issues that directly affect people on both banks of the Nistru. We encourage both sides to translate their discussions into tangible progress, including on vehicle registration and appropriate premises for schools.

The Mission’s 82 monitoring activities during the reporting period underline its important role in maintaining situational awareness and reducing the risk of escalation. This is particularly important following the increase in UAV incidents, including within the Security Zone. The Mission must be able to move freely, respond rapidly and implement its mandate without unnecessary restrictions. We are therefore concerned by restrictions on access to the left bank and by the denial of access to Russian and Transnistrian peacekeeping units on 17 August.

The UK reiterates its unwavering support for Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. We remain deeply concerned by the continued presence of Russian military forces and ammunition stockpiles in the Transnistrian region. We call for their full and unconditional withdrawal, in accordance with Russia’s international commitments.

Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine continues to expose Moldova to acute security risks. Russia and Russian-backed actors also continue to employ disinformation, illicit finance, cyber activity and malign political interference to undermine Moldova’s democratic institutions and sovereign choices. Such conduct runs contrary to OSCE principles and commitments. The UK will continue to support Moldova’s resilience, including through cooperation on cyber security, foreign information manipulation and interference, serious and organised crime, and illicit finance.

We welcome the Mission’s work on human rights and fundamental freedoms, including its engagement on detained individuals, media freedom, education and access to essential documentation and healthcare. We urge the de-facto authorities in Transnistria to ensure that journalists can work freely and safely and that the rights of all detained individuals are respected.

Ambassador Smith, you and your team have the United Kingdom’s full support. We urge all participating States to provide the Mission with the mandate, resources, access and political backing required to fulfil its responsibilities.

Thank you, Mr Chair.