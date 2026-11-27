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Report by the High Commissioner on National Minorities, November 2026: UK statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Holland yesterday reaffirmed UK support for the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities and highlights the continued importance of the mandate. The UK welcomes the High Commissioner’s work in Ukraine and condemns Russia’s exploitation of identity and suppression of minority rights.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
High Commissioner, dear Christophe, welcome back to the Permanent Council.
The United Kingdom strongly supports your mandate. At a time when questions of identity, language and history are being exploited to sharpen divisions, your work is indispensable. Through early engagement, principled advice and quiet diplomacy, your institution helps participating States tackle tensions before they develop into conflict.
This work rarely attracts headlines. But sustained engagement, grounded in OSCE principles and commitments, can make a tangible difference. You and your team have our full support.
We particularly value your emphasis on meaningful consultation. Governments must listen to national minority communities, not simply make decisions on their behalf. This strengthens trust, produces better policy and helps build cohesive societies. Multilingual education also has an important role in enabling minorities to preserve their identities while participating fully in wider society.
High Commissioner, we welcome your continued focus on Ukraine, including your recent visit to Chernivtsi. Even as it defends itself against Russia’s war of aggression, Ukraine continues to engage openly with your institution and take forward reforms affecting national minorities, including recent legislation strengthening the educational rights of national minorities. Your advice on inclusive implementation, consultation and dialogue with neighbouring States makes an important contribution to Ukraine’s cohesion and long-term resilience.
The United Kingdom is proud to support your work in Ukraine and Moldova through extrabudgetary contributions. This reflects our firm belief in your mandate and its contribution to long-term stability in both countries.
Mr Chair, Russia continues to exploit questions of language, identity and history to manufacture grievances and fuel instability. Minority rights are not pretexts for interfering in neighbouring States or launching wars of aggression.
In Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, Russia is suppressing Ukrainian identity and the rights of national minority communities. Crimean Tatars face particularly severe repression. Russia’s treatment of minority languages and cultures within its own borders further exposes the gulf between its rhetoric and its conduct.
High Commissioner, we welcome your efforts to put the Siena Recommendations on Contested Histories and National Minorities into practice. Disputes over monuments, commemorations, education and public narratives can deepen mistrust. Inclusive and transparent processes can instead make history a basis for dialogue rather than confrontation.
Your mandate remains a vital part of the OSCE’s conflict-prevention work. Its value lies in sustained engagement, sound advice and the trust needed to address difficult issues before they become dangerous.
You can count on the United Kingdom’s continued support.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/report-by-the-high-commissioner-on-national-minorities-november-2026-uk-statement-to-the-osce
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