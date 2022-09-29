Report by The King’s Fund: “Interoperability is more than technology”

The King’s Fund’s latest report, Interoperability is more than technology: The role of culture and leadership in joined-up care, examines the long-standing challenges in overcoming silos and the culture issues that must be addressed.

The King’s Fund worked with two ICSs, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough ICS and Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, to look at practical solutions that can help address current challenges.

The report recognises the importance of digital technologies but asserts that good technology is not enough for interoperability to succeed, finding that lack of progress is largely due to cultural problems. The key assertion of the report is that solutions must be driven by improved relationships between staff and organisations.

The King’s Fund found there isn’t an agreed consensus on what interoperability is. The definition the report offers is “how people, systems and processes talk and work together across organisational structures and professions, supported by technology”.

Key findings:

Digital technologies are key to enabling collaboration and integration between integrated care systems (ICSs) and provider collaboratives The three key aspects to making interoperability a success: good technology, an enabling environment, and good working relationships between staff Relationships need to be strengthened continually across organisations and professions Improvements are needed to provide clarity around digital and data standards, and to address fragmentation A collaborative working culture must be fostered – power dynamics between leaders need to be reduced, while staff must be supported to lead change projects

Key takeaways for suppliers: