Report confirms progress in tackling avoidable deaths in custody

Ministerial Accountability Board concludes ten months of oversight.

An expert group has published its final report following ten months of independent oversight into the implementation of Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) recommendations relating to deaths in custody.

The Ministerial Accountability Board (MAB) was established following Sheriff Collins' FAI into the deaths of Katie Allan and William Lindsay (also known as William Brown) at HMP & YOI Polmont, and tasked with overseeing implementation of the Inquiry's recommendations.

Chaired by Justice Secretary Angela Constance, the board comprised six independent members drawn from legal, academic, operational, public health and third sector backgrounds.

Family members attended two MAB meetings, with their contributions directly informing the board's considerations. MAB representatives also attended a Family Listening Day in October 2025, facilitated by the charitable trust Inquest and commissioned by the Scottish Human Rights Commission, to hear bereaved families share their experiences in a safe space.

Following Sheriff Collins's FAI determination, 39 of 43 recommendations now show measurable progress. Among progress noted in the report:

Scottish Prison Service (SPS) are introducing a new suicide prevention policy to replace Talk to Me

All courts in Scotland have now been directed to routinely provide prisons with any pre-sentence reports that are available to the court

Signs of Life technology has been installed and piloted in two prisons, and an enhanced admission process for young people in their first 72 hours has been introduced.

Sheriff Principal Abercrombie's independent review delivered on schedule with practical recommendations to reduce FAI timelines, which the Scottish Government is now considering.

Free, non-means-tested legal aid for families in deaths in custody FAIs came into effect from 7 April 2025, with plans to expand access in the near future.

Lessons learned from the MAB will inform the development of a National Oversight Mechanism, which will provide independent oversight and scrutiny of deaths in prison custody.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs Angela Constance said:

“The preventable deaths of Katie and William were profound tragedies – as is the loss of life of any person in the care of the state. The Ministerial Accountability Board’s final report delivers a strong message across the system about the accountability and action needed to ensure such failures are never repeated.

“I extend my sincere thanks to the members of the Board for their time, expertise and candour. Most importantly, I acknowledge the families who have lost loved ones in custody, for their tireless efforts to demand change and their engagement with board members during this process.

“The final progress report shows that there is a strong and credible foundation to implement the further necessary reforms to improve safety for young people in our care, but we know there is more work to do. I was particularly struck by the recurring theme raised by board members around the gap between good policy and good practice. That gap must be closed, and I am hopeful that the actions we have taken this past year have made significant steps towards that goal.”

MAB Member Sam Gluckstein, Senior Expert Adviser to the Inspectorate of Prisons Ireland said:

“The Ministerial Accountability Board's work over the past year has been an important and overdue step in strengthening accountability and learning lessons from past tragedies. Progress has been made, but the real measure of success will be whether reforms move beyond policy commitments and lead to safer practice for people in custody. Preventing deaths in prison must remain an urgent priority.

“One preventable death is too many. The Board has monitored the implementation of recommendations arising from the deaths of three young people — Katie, William and Jack — but there were deaths before them, and there have been deaths since. Our work has aimed to maintain momentum behind reforms and ensure accountability for their delivery. That progress must now continue with pace and focus.”

Background

MAB final report

The MAB met formally five times, carried out site visits to HMP & YOIs Polmont and Stirling, and engaged with bereaved families directly during its work.

The MAB was established in June 2025 and concluded in March 2026. Copies of its final report will also be shared in the Scottish Prison Service library to update people in custody directly on the work that has taken place since the publication of the FAIs of Katie Allan, William Lindsay and Jack McKenzie. Copies have been made available to their families.